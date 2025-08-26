Woman accused of embezzling from Skechers at outlet mall avoids jail

She faced up to one year in prison but instead will be on probation as part of a diversion program, according to court records.

Burt reportedly used customer return receipts to take cash for herself from her job at Skechers, 828 Premium Outlets Drive, according to an affidavit filed by the Monroe Police Department in Lebanon Municipal Court.

“The incident started on Nov. 6, 2024, and did not stop occurring until Jan. 31, 2025. In total, Tara stole $6,317.07 from the company,” the affidavit read.