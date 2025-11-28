Woman accused of making, selling child porn gets prison

•Sentence: Savanna Harp, 27, was sentenced by Montgomery County Common Pleas Judge Steven K. Dankof to 15 months in prison for one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, followed by five years of parole.

She received credit for 42 days already spent in confinement.

Harp was also found a Tier II sex offender, so will have to register her address every 180 days for 25 years.

What was she accused of?

•The video: A person borrowing Harp’s iPad discovered a video of a child using an adult toy on her, according to an affidavit filed in Dayton Municipal Court.

The age of the child was unclear, but a Dayton police detective described seeing “a small child’s arm” in the affidavit.

•The investigation: When questioned, Harp admitted to filming the video and selling it, court documents said.

She reportedly deleted the video after the person who borrowed her iPad confronted her, though police were able to recover it from a cellphone.

Harp was indicted on one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor and tampering with evidence in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. She later plead guilty to the pandering obscenity charge.

Staff writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.