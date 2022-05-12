Woman arrested in connection to deadly Hamilton stabbing at birthday party

The incident that happened about 10:25 p.m. at FOP Lodge 38 on Joe Nuxhall Way initially was reported to police as a shooting. Hamilton and Fairfield police officers and the Hamilton Fire Department were dispatched to the FOP Lodge where a quinceañera was taking place. That is a traditional birthday party on a girl’s 15th birthday celebrated among Mexican and Latinx communities and families.

Uninvited guests arrived at the party, and at one point, someone fired a gun into the air, according to witnesses who called 911.

“This was found to be an isolated incident targeting the victims,” according to police.

Diaz died of a stab wound, police said. A male who called 911 said Diaz was bleeding badly from a neck wound.

“A fight broke out … someone shot in the air. They chased him,” the caller said.

The surviving victims ― Adan Edgardo Segoviano Hernandez, 21, of Hamilton; Joaquin Tovar, 56, of Hamilton; and Jerson Estrada Medrano, 21, of Hamilton ― were treated for severe lacerations which were not life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with knowledge about the whereabouts of Juan and Oscar Flores is asked to contact Hamilton police at 513-868-5811, ext. 2002, or call 911.