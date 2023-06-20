Woman charged with sexual battery who worked at youth residential treatment center

A former staff member of a youth residential treatment center in Dayton is accused of having sexual conduct with a boy at the facility.

Jade Aryel Lowe, 26, is scheduled to be arraigned today in Dayton Municipal Court for sexual battery.

Dayton police were called March 30 to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where a social worker said a 14-year-old boy engaged in sexual conduct with a staff member — identified as Lowe — at Northcutt Residential Treatment Center, a facility for boys who experienced abuse and neglect. The incidents reportedly happened six months prior, according to an affidavit filed Friday in Dayton Municipal Court.

During an interview at Michael’s House, an advocacy center for child victims of abuse and neglect in Greene County, the teen disclosed having sex with Lowe, the affidavit stated.

Lowe told police there was sexual conduct with the teen that happened multiple times, according to court documents.

She remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.