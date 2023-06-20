BreakingNews
8-year-old boy killed in Dayton shooting ID’d
X

Woman charged with sexual battery who worked at youth residential treatment center

Credit: City of Dayton

Credit: City of Dayton

Crime & Law
By
38 minutes ago

A former staff member of a youth residential treatment center in Dayton is accused of having sexual conduct with a boy at the facility.

Jade Aryel Lowe, 26, is scheduled to be arraigned today in Dayton Municipal Court for sexual battery.

ExplorePolice: Intruder caught ‘sexually assaulting’ toddler in Piqua

Dayton police were called March 30 to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where a social worker said a 14-year-old boy engaged in sexual conduct with a staff member — identified as Lowe — at Northcutt Residential Treatment Center, a facility for boys who experienced abuse and neglect. The incidents reportedly happened six months prior, according to an affidavit filed Friday in Dayton Municipal Court.

During an interview at Michael’s House, an advocacy center for child victims of abuse and neglect in Greene County, the teen disclosed having sex with Lowe, the affidavit stated.

Lowe told police there was sexual conduct with the teen that happened multiple times, according to court documents.

She remains held in the Montgomery County Jail.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

In Other News
1
Gunshot victim ID’d in shooting at Davis-Linden Building in Dayton
2
8-year-old boy killed in Dayton shooting ID’d
3
1 dead in East Dayton shooting that drew SWAT, FBI response
4
Police say they shot armed man in Lebanon disturbance, then he shot...
5
Father of man who confessed to killing his 3 sons says he ‘just...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top