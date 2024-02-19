Woman gets 10 years in Butler Twp. crash that kills Union couple

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Hill was driving a 2013 Ford Edge around 5:40 p.m. Jan. 11, 2023, south on Frederick Pike at 81 to 82 mph in a 50 mph zone when she failed to stop at a sign and hit a 2013 Kia Rio headed east on Old Springfield Road, according to a crash report filed by the Butler Twp. Police Department.

The driver of the Kia, 73-year-old John William Parrish, and his passenger, his fiancée 71-year-old Janet Ann Mowen, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting the crash.

One witness told police that he heard what sounded like a loud explosion and saw the Kia knocked into the air before it landed in a cornfield. Hill’s vehicle spun and ended up in the northbound lane, reports stated.

Medics from the Clayton Fire Department took Hill to Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood with minor injuries.

Butler Twp. police said the collision “appeared to be a high-impact crash.”

A search warrant of Hill’s cellphone show that she had made a call one minute before the crash that lasted 1 minute, 45 seconds and made two more following the crash that were not answered, though there were no texts at the time of the crash, according to the police report.

As part of Hill’s plea agreement, two misdemeanor counts of vehicular homicide were dismissed.

Hill’s attorney filed an appeal of the consecutive sentence in the state’s 2nd District Court of Appeals, court records show.