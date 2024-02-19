BreakingNews
One in custody after report of man with gun behind West Chester Walmart

Woman gets 10 years in Butler Twp. crash that kills Union couple

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Crime & Law
By
15 minutes ago
X

A 46-year-old Union woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a January 2022 crash in Butler Twp. that killed a Union couple.

Angelina Tanesha Hill was sentenced Feb. 15 in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after she pleaded guilty Jan. 17 to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide. Judge Kimberly Melnick sentenced her to the maximum five years on each count and ordered them to be served consecutively.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Hill was driving a 2013 Ford Edge around 5:40 p.m. Jan. 11, 2023, south on Frederick Pike at 81 to 82 mph in a 50 mph zone when she failed to stop at a sign and hit a 2013 Kia Rio headed east on Old Springfield Road, according to a crash report filed by the Butler Twp. Police Department.

The driver of the Kia, 73-year-old John William Parrish, and his passenger, his fiancée 71-year-old Janet Ann Mowen, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting the crash.

One witness told police that he heard what sounded like a loud explosion and saw the Kia knocked into the air before it landed in a cornfield. Hill’s vehicle spun and ended up in the northbound lane, reports stated.

Medics from the Clayton Fire Department took Hill to Miami Valley Hospital North in Englewood with minor injuries.

Butler Twp. police said the collision “appeared to be a high-impact crash.”

A search warrant of Hill’s cellphone show that she had made a call one minute before the crash that lasted 1 minute, 45 seconds and made two more following the crash that were not answered, though there were no texts at the time of the crash, according to the police report.

Explore$1M lawsuit filed against Washington Twp. woman in death of Wilmington pedestrian

As part of Hill’s plea agreement, two misdemeanor counts of vehicular homicide were dismissed.

Hill’s attorney filed an appeal of the consecutive sentence in the state’s 2nd District Court of Appeals, court records show.

In Other News
1
Harrison Twp. man pleads guilty in wrong-way OVI crash on I-75 that...
2
One in custody after report of man with gun behind West Chester Walmart
3
Huber Heights man accepts plea deal in slaying at Englewood Hematite...
4
Florida man in police chase, US 35 shooting in Dayton now in jail
5
Miami Twp. puts assistant police chief Etter on leave; hearing is next...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top