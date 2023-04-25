Woman gets jailtime in deadly Preble County motorcycle crash

An Eaton woman pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter, a misdemeanor, in the July crash that killed a motorcyclist in Preble County.
Eaton Municipal Court Judge Edmund Kalil sentenced Kimberly S. Mann, 47, to 90 days in jail with 60 days suspended and fined her $750 plus court costs with $500 suspended. A traffic violation of failure to yield the right of way was dismissed as part of her plea, court records show.
Mann was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala east on Camden West Elkton Road near Somers Gratis Road in Somers Twp. on July 14, 2022, when she tried to turn left into a private drive, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.
The Chevrolet struck a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle heading in the opposite direction on Camden West Elkton Road. The motorcyclist, 71-year-old Dennis Feix of Camden, was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where the Hamilton native died Aug. 1 of his injuries.
Mann will serve 10 days of her 30-day sentence consecutively and the remaining 20 days on weekends from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday. Also, her driver’s license will be suspended for two years and she will be on probation for two years, according to the sentencing order.
About the Author