Woman gets jailtime in deadly Preble County motorcycle crash

Eaton Municipal Court Judge Edmund Kalil sentenced Kimberly S. Mann, 47, to 90 days in jail with 60 days suspended and fined her $750 plus court costs with $500 suspended. A traffic violation of failure to yield the right of way was dismissed as part of her plea, court records show.

Mann was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala east on Camden West Elkton Road near Somers Gratis Road in Somers Twp. on July 14, 2022, when she tried to turn left into a private drive, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.