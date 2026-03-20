Woman gets prison for armed robbery, throwing chemical in victim’s face

She was also ordered to pay $2,530.74 in restitution to the victim.

Osborne’s charges stem from June 27, 2025.

At about 9:11 a.m., Osborne reportedly approached the victim while wearing a mask and surgical gloves at the Meijer at 9200 N. Main Street. She reportedly made a brief comment before they both carried on shopping, according to an affidavit filed in Vandalia Municipal Court.

At around 10:30 a.m., the victim was putting their groceries in their vehicle when Osborne approached them again, claiming that her husband was in a car crash and asking for a ride to the nearby Miami Valley Hospital North Campus.

The person agreed, and when they pulled into the hospital parking lot Osborne reportedly pulled out a handgun and said, “This is a hold up (expletive), give me your money,” the affidavit said.

Osborne had reportedly seen the person withdraw money from the ATM inside Meijer, so knew they had cash.

However, Osborne said that the cash was not enough, saying that she needed at least $600 in cash. So, she told the victim to drive to another ATM to withdraw more money, and the victim complied.

Finally, Osborne had them drive to an alley on Wilkinson Street near Sinclair Community College and threatened to shoot the victim, demanding their purse and car keys.

As Osborne got out of the vehicle, she reached into her purse, took out a clear plastic bottle and threw an unknown chemical onto the victim’s face, the affidavit said. The chemical reportedly smelled like ammonia, and burned the victim’s lips as well as making them cough heavily.

Investigators found video footage of Osborne arriving at the Meijer on an RTA bus. Bus cameras showed her boarding the bus at Apple Street around 7:30 a.m., then riding for around two hours before disembarking at the Meijer, court documents said.

The account used to pay the bus fare was connected to Osborne, documents said.

At the time of writing, Osborne is in the Montgomery County Jail.