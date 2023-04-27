Woman indicted in OVI crash that injured pedestrian in Harrison Twp.

Brandi Dennis was issued a summons to appear for her May 11 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular assault; a misdemeanor count of endangering children; and four misdemeanor OVI charges.

Dennis was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer northeast on Salem Avenue when at 5:40 p.m. Sept. 10, 2022, she turned left in front of 2008 GMC Yukon headed the opposite direction while trying to turn into a business lot in the 3400 block of Salem Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office crash report.