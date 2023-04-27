Woman indicted in OVI crash that injured pedestrian in Harrison Twp.

A 31-year-old Dayton woman indicted Thursday is accused of causing a two-vehicle crash in September that sent several people, including an infant and a pedestrian, to area hospitals.
Brandi Dennis was issued a summons to appear for her May 11 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for aggravated vehicular assault; a misdemeanor count of endangering children; and four misdemeanor OVI charges.
Dennis was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer northeast on Salem Avenue when at 5:40 p.m. Sept. 10, 2022, she turned left in front of 2008 GMC Yukon headed the opposite direction while trying to turn into a business lot in the 3400 block of Salem Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office crash report.
The Trailblazer was struck by the Yukon, and the impact forced the Trailblazer to strike a 61-year-old Dayton man standing at the corner. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Kettering Health Dayton, the report stated.
Dennis and a 27-year-old Dayton woman riding in her SUV were taken to Kettering Health Dayton with minor injuries, and a 3-month-old girl also suffered minor injuries and was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital.
A 34-year-old Trotwood woman riding in the right front seat of the Yukon was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with minor injuries.
Deputies suspected alcohol use as a factor in the crash, according to the report.
About the Author