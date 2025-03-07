Woman indicted on murder of gunshot victim who crashed into pole

A Dayton woman has been indicted on murder charges connected to the death of a man in 2024 who was shot while driving and crashed into a pole.
Brianna Rena Hastings, 24, was indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, each with a three-year firearm specification, as well as two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.
Hastings is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million cash bond. She is scheduled to be in court March 11.
Hastings was charged along with D’Anthonie R’amone Jackson, 23, also of Dayton, in the death of 43-year-old Steve Dews.
Just before 1:25 a.m. Nov. 30, 2024, Dayton police responded to a shots fired call at Kammer Avenue and Winters Street and found Dews inside a car crashed into a power pole at Kammer and North Woodward avenues, police said.
Dews suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Cellphone data and text messages on Dews’ phone led detectives to Hastings and Jackson, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
Jackson was indicted on similar charges on Dec. 13, and is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $950,000 bond. He was scheduled to be back in court Friday for a hearing.
