Woman indicted on murder of gunshot victim who crashed into pole

Hastings is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1 million cash bond. She is scheduled to be in court March 11.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail Credit: Montgomery County Jail

Hastings was charged along with D’Anthonie R’amone Jackson, 23, also of Dayton, in the death of 43-year-old Steve Dews.

Just before 1:25 a.m. Nov. 30, 2024, Dayton police responded to a shots fired call at Kammer Avenue and Winters Street and found Dews inside a car crashed into a power pole at Kammer and North Woodward avenues, police said.

Dews suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Cellphone data and text messages on Dews’ phone led detectives to Hastings and Jackson, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Jackson was indicted on similar charges on Dec. 13, and is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $950,000 bond. He was scheduled to be back in court Friday for a hearing.