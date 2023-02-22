BreakingNews
911 caller says her brother shot another brother: ‘It wasn’t even an argument’
Woman killed, man critically injured in Dayton shooting

A woman was killed in an early Wednesday shooting that also critically injured a man in Dayton.

Officers were dispatched around 12:50 a.m. to Kettering Health Dayton after a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound arrived by private vehicle after he was shot in the area of state Route 49 and Little Richmond Road, said Lt. Steven Bauer of the Dayton Police Department.

Officers also learned there was a second gunshot victim, so other crews responded to the scene. They found a 22-year-old woman deceased inside a vehicle. Her name has not yet been released, the lieutenant said.

“Homicide detectives were requested to the scene to assist with the investigation,” Bauer said. “The first victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.”

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

