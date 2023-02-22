Woman killed, man critically injured in Dayton shooting

Officers were dispatched around 12:50 a.m. to Kettering Health Dayton after a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound arrived by private vehicle after he was shot in the area of state Route 49 and Little Richmond Road, said Lt. Steven Bauer of the Dayton Police Department.

Officers also learned there was a second gunshot victim, so other crews responded to the scene. They found a 22-year-old woman deceased inside a vehicle. Her name has not yet been released, the lieutenant said.