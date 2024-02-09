Woman pleads guilty to ramming Kettering cruisers, will lose license for life

BreakingNews
Man found guilty of trying to snatch 3-year-old girl from RiverScape MetroPark

A Miamisburg woman will lose her driver’s license for life after she pleaded guilty to ramming two Kettering police cruisers in December following a pursuit.

Angela Lynn Hendricks, 36, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court to felony charges of vandalism and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, according to plea documents filed Thursday.

She faces up to three years in prison when she is sentenced March 13.

As part of her plea, a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia offense was dismissed.

The Kettering Police Department received information from its Flock camera system — designed to capture license plates and vehicle characteristics — that a woman wanted on multiple failure to comply warrants was in the city.

Hendricks fled from police multiple times when they attempted to stop her, officer Cynthia James, the department’s public information officer, said previously.

Officers spotted Hendricks driving a vehicle near West Stroop and Lamme roads and tried to block her so she couldn’t leave when she hit two cruisers and drove away. Two other officers then pursued her and Miami Twp. police used tire deflation devices near Mad River and Fox Run roads, James said.

“As the vehicle slowed due to the stop sticks deployment, the first pursuing officer was able to conduct a successful PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver to terminate the pursuit,” she said.

No injuries were reported and following her arrest, Hendricks returned to prison because she was on parole.

Hendricks was sentenced in 2018 to two years in prison for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and possession of drugs, Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction records show.

