Xenia 911 caller says son stabbed them; 1 severely wounded, 1 in custody

Crime & Law
By
30 minutes ago

A Xenia man is facing charges, one person is in the hospital and a third person suffered minor injuries after a reported stabbing Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from Xenia Police Division, at 6:46 p.m. a person called 911 to say that their son had stabbed them at a house in the 2500 block of Childers Drive.

Explore2 alligators spotted in St. Marys River in Auglaize County; 1 still missing

When officers arrived, they found two people who had been injured, one of whom had been injured severely and was taken to the hospital. The second victim sustained minor injuries.

Officers also found the suspect in the stabbing, 31-year-old Jayson McNeil, in the house.

After speaking with the victims, police arrested McNeil.

According to police, McNeil and the victims said that the incident began as a domestic dispute.

After consulting the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office, McNeil was charged with two counts of felonious assault, and will be arraigned at an unspecified time in Xenia Municipal Court.

He is currently in custody without bond in the Greene County Jail, police said.

Police asked that anyone with information on the incident call Xenia Police Division at 937-376-7206, call the Xenia Police Tip Line at 937-347-1623 or email lead investigator Detective Brian Atkins at batkins@ci.xenia.oh.us.

