Xenia woman who helps romance scammers in St. Louis gets 2 years in federal prison

Linda Matson was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis. She pleaded guilty in August 2022 to making false statements to a federal agent.

Postal inspectors found $50,000 that had fallen from a package on April 29, 2020, that was sent by Matson to a post office box used in a romance fraud scheme. They later found a second package containing $50,000 also addressed to the same post office box, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.