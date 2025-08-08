Dan’s format testing. Art on the Commons, Germanfest Picnic, Muse Machine concert and other great events across the Dayton region 🖼️ - Clone

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Top Family Things To Do

Get Your Art On : The 37th annual Art on the Commons features 100 artists from across the country Sunday in Kettering. There will be music, food and lots of arts and crafts the whole family can enjoy. Click here.

: The 37th annual Art on the Commons features 100 artists from across the country Sunday in Kettering. There will be music, food and lots of arts and crafts the whole family can enjoy. Click here. Germanfest Picnic: This weekend’s German extravaganza in the St. Anne’s Hill Historic District includes authentic food, live music, beer gardens, polka lessons, a car show and more. Kinderland, created just for the kids, will feature bounce houses, face painting and other activities. Click here.

🎵 Diverse Concerts To Consider

Celebrate World Indigenous Day: Acclaimed Native American rock/blues band Indigenous leads Levitt Pavilion Dayton’s celebration of the Native American community Saturday. Native American dance and spoken word performances will be included. Click here.

Acclaimed Native American rock/blues band Indigenous leads Levitt Pavilion Dayton’s celebration of the Native American community Saturday. Native American dance and spoken word performances will be included. Click here. Muse Machine sings Beyoncé, Bernstein and McCartney: Muse Machine, Dayton’s revered arts education organization, assembles current students and alumni for an unforgettable evening of music and dance Aug. 13 at the Victoria Theatre. Read more about the concert here.

Next week, this newsletter will show up in your inbox with a different name: “Things to Do.” But don’t worry — the same great content is heading your way.

😊 Around Town: Things to do in Dayton this weekend

Englewood Festival: This annual festival at Centennial Park showcases numerous art vendors but also provides a 5K race, parade, food, live entertainment and a car show on Sunday. Click here.

Touch a Truck: Police cars, fire trucks, tow trucks, school buses and more are headed to North Park in Springboro on Saturday for kids to enjoy. A sensory sensitivity time is also offered. Click here.

🍺 Around Town: Dayton Art Institute reveals 2025 Oktoberfest details

Plans are underway for Dayton Art Institute’s annual Oktoberfest in September, including the return of the popular steinholding competition and the addition of a custom commemorative poster. Click here.

🎤 Comedy: Improv group performs monthly at Bricky’s Comedy Club ; next show is Aug. 14

Local improv group Pullin’ It focuses on short-form improv, specializing in games that are not theater-driven. “I think what we do is far more comedy-adjacent. It makes it more palatable for people that just want to watch TikTok videos,” said group member Karen Jaffe. Read more about the troupe here.

⚾ Around Town: Party at the Plaza will celebrate Dayton Dragons with food, games, music

The last Party at the Plaza of the season is happening Friday at Day Air Ballpark. Food trucks, games, live music and skits featuring Dayton Dragons mascots will be part of the fun. Click here.

🎵 Music: Sing Dayton at Dayton Arcade a sing-along with food, drinks

The Bach Society of Dayton and Culture Works are providing a “fun-filled evening of singing, connection and harmony” Aug. 19 at The Tank inside the Dayton Arcade. Read more about this sing-along here.

⭐ Community Gems: Nominate someone who is making a difference

The Dayton Daily News Community Gems initiative highlights people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. Do you know someone like this in your community? Follow this link to nominate them.

👻 Outdoors: Kings Island announces new Halloween Haunt attraction based on popular horror franchise

Kings Island is creating a brand-new experience for this year’s Halloween Haunt event based on the popular horror movie franchise “The Conjuring.” Read more about it here.

🏡 Timeless Dayton: Miniature replica of Wright Brothers’ home, Hawthorn Hill, needs a new … home

A miniature replica of Hawthorn Hill featuring 40,000 bricks, standing 54 inches wide by 105 inches long and weighing roughly 300 pounds, is looking for a home. Read more about this project here.

🎵 Music: Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest set for big weekend

Grammy Award-winning performers, regional and local acts will perform on two outdoor stages in Springfield this weekend. There will also be a kids zone featuring face painting and balloons. Click here.

⭐ A Day in the Life: Artist Susan Byrnes

Radio producer, artist, writer and curator Susan Byrnes not only has an exhibition opening in Cincinnati but is also filming a documentary about late Dayton artist Robert Blackstone’s “Crystal City.” Click here.

🚗 Worth the Drive: 3 exhibitions at Weston Art Gallery carve out meaning through materials

Michael Goodson, former chief curator of The Contemporary Dayton, is making his debut as gallery director of the Weston Art Gallery in Cincinnati. Check out the latest exhibition here.

📷 Photos : Bluegrass & Brew, Small Farm & Food Fest, Chambers DesLauriers with Heather Redman & the Reputation and National Night Out

The city of Fairborn and Real Roots Radio hosted the Bluegrass & Brew festival at Main Street Commons in downtown Fairborn Aug. 1.

Carriage Hill MetroPark in Huber Heights hosted the Small Farm & Food Fest Aug. 2.

Brooklyn-based soul-blues band Chambers DesLauriers played a free concert at Levitt Pavilion Aug. 2.

A National Night Out event took place Aug. 5 at The Glen at St. Joseph.

🎄 ICYMI: O Christmas Tree: Search begins for 2025 Dayton Holiday Festival centerpiece

The Downtown Dayton Partnership is searching for the perfect tree to usher in the holiday season during this year’s Grande Illumination celebration on Nov. 28. Check out the guidelines here.

