Election Day 2022: Local counties ready for voters

>> VOTERS GUIDE: Henry vs. Rittenhouse vs. Tackett for county commission

>> VOTERS GUIDE: Driscoll vs. Lancaster vs. Richards for Clark County judge seat

About 8,200 absentee ballot requests were made in Clark County, according to data from the board of elections, while a little more than 6,900 ballots were cast in person during early voting.

The last weekend before the election is usually busy with early voting. Baker said voting was steady throughout the weekend with a line forming between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

“We got through that line pretty quickly,” Baker said. “The staff up front did a great job.”

The Montgomery County Board of Elections has trained about 1,700 poll workers, director Jeff Rezabek said, and they will work 144 polling locations serving more than 380 precincts.

“I think we have run a great election so far with the help of our vendors and also with the Secretary of State’s Office and of course the voters themselves,” Rezabek said.

As of Monday afternoon, board of elections data showed about 42,000 absentee ballots were requested and more than 17,500 people voted in person at the Montgomery County Election Board. Early in-person voting ended Monday afternoon.

During a public board meeting Monday morning, deputy director Sarah Greathouse said anyone who did not mail their absentee ballot to the election board by Monday should bring their absentee ballot to the election board drop box today by 7:30 p.m. They can also opt to fill out a provisional ballot at their polling location but should know that they cannot drop their absentee ballot off at their polling location, she said.

In this election, Ohio voters have the chance to pick state leaders including the governor, secretary of state, Supreme Court justices and state legislators. They will also get a chance to vote on a new U.S. senator and representatives in Congress.

Voters in Clark County also will have an opportunity to cast a ballot in countywide races for commissioner and common pleas judge contests. Three candidates are up in each of those races.

No new taxes are on the ballot locally, as all levies are renewals.

Voters can help keep lines short by having their IDs ready when they show up at their voting location. It’s also important to remember that the poll workers will be working a 15 to 16-hour day, Rezabek said, and any encouragement voters can give to them is appreciated.