Fairfield school board race sees newcomer leading in early, unofficial election results

McDonald was earning 28.27% of the vote to lead the four-candidate field seeking to fill three seats on the Fairfield school board.

In second was incumbent board member Abigail Berding-Miller with 25.41% of early voting followed closely by candidate John Cline Jr. with 25.05%.

Trailing the field is Nickolas Salcedo with 21.27% with none of the 57 precincts in the school system having yet reporting today’s vote tallies.

The 9,600-student district, which enrolls students from both the city of Fairfield and Fairfield Twp. in 10 school buildings, is the second largest public school system in Butler County.

There are three open seats on the five-member governing board and this election saw four candidates seeking to fill the four-year positions.

Current board members Brian Begley and Jerrilynn Gundrum are not seeking re-election.

Newly elected board members will be sworn into office in early January to begin to serve their four-year terms.

Stay with the Journal-News for final, unofficial election results on this school board race as soon as they are available from board of election officials.