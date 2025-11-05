Hanover Twp. fire levy passage extremely close, early voting shows

Explore Go here for full election coverage

The township’s current levy is set to expire and is based on 2016 property values, the year it was passed.

The new levy will have the same rate — 3.5 mills — but will be based on 2025 appraised Butler County property values.

Property owners will pay $123 for every $100,000 of a property’s appraised value, according to the auditor. The owner of a $200,000 home would pay about $246.

The levy, if passed, will run for a five-year period, first due in calendar year 2026.