Hatten, Bennett lead Ross Twp. trustee candidates after early votes counted

A former fire chief and Hamilton County Coroner’s chief administrator are leading in the race for two open Ross Twp. trustee seats, according to partial unofficial early vote results.

Andrea Hatten and retired Fairfield fire chief Don Bennett are the top vote-getters with 35.1% and 32.75% of the vote, respectively. Incumbent trustee David Young is in third place with 22.16% and political newcomer Anil Lukhi is in fourth with 10% of the unofficial vote.