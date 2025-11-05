Breaking: ELECTION RESULTS: Find results for all races and issues in your area

Hatten, Bennett lead Ross Twp. trustee candidates after early votes counted

Voters cast their ballots on the first day of early voting at Butler County Board of Elections Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025 in Hamilton.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Voters cast their ballots on the first day of early voting at Butler County Board of Elections Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
ELECTION 2025
By
22 minutes ago
A former fire chief and Hamilton County Coroner’s chief administrator are leading in the race for two open Ross Twp. trustee seats, according to partial unofficial early vote results.

Andrea Hatten and retired Fairfield fire chief Don Bennett are the top vote-getters with 35.1% and 32.75% of the vote, respectively. Incumbent trustee David Young is in third place with 22.16% and political newcomer Anil Lukhi is in fourth with 10% of the unofficial vote.

Two seats on the trustees’ board are up for election today. Though Hatten and Bennett said they were committed to the race before Young’s controversial Facebook post using a racial slur, but Lukhi said that is why he entered the race.

Besides Young’s seat, fellow trustee Keith Ballauer’s seat is also up for election. However, Ballauer decided not to seek another term, thus opening up an opportunity for one or more of the three challengers.

Fairfield Fire Chief Don Bennett is also serving as acting city manager since the resignation of the previous city manager.

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Andrea Hatten is a Ross Twp. resident and candidate for the board of trustees in November 2025.

For the second consecutive meeting, Ross Twp. residents on Aug. 7, 2025, showed up calling for Trustee David Young to resign following racist comments he made on a Facebook post following the Cincinnati brawl in late July. Trustees called a special meeting on July 31, 2025, to address the comments and the fallout. Young apologized but refused to resign after being asked by residents and fellow trustees. He's seeking another term as trustee in this fall's election. Pictured is Young talking about why he posted racists comments, including use of an African-American slur, on a special media post concerning the massive brawl in Cincinnati.

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Anil Lukhi is a Ross Twp. resident running for trustee in November's election. He's running because of the social media comment incumbent Trustee David Young posted in July that included a racial slur against African Americans. PROVIDED

