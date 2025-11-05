Lakota school board incumbent in lead, early unofficial election results show

Casper, according to unofficial totals from early voting and absentee ballots from the Butler County Board of Elections, has 21.32% votes tallied as of about 8:15 p.m while still waiting for some of the 76 precincts in the school system to report in.

Casper is competing against five first-time candidates in seeking election to the three open seats on Lakota’s five-member board.

Early voting tallies also show candidate Alexander Argo earning 20.25% of the vote and currently coming in third is Benjamin Nguyen with 18.42% of the vote.

The remaining candidates and their vote tallies so far are: Elyse Jenkins at 16.12%; Tommy Montoya with 13.69% and Melissa Meyer at 10.20%.

Voter turnout in precincts in Lakota’s two communities – Liberty and West Chester – is being bolstered by Lakota’s two-part tax bond issue #10 also appearing on Tuesday’s ballot.

Isaac Adi and Christina French are two Lakota school board members not seeking election leaving Kelley Casper as the lone incumbent running.

Lakota’s more than 17,000 student enrollment makes it the largest public school district in Butler County and the largest suburban school system in southwest Ohio.

The three winners to fill the open seats will be sworn into their four-year terms in early January.

Stay with the Journal-News for more vote results and information this evening as unofficial vote tallies are counted by election officials.