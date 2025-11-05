Mulligan, Lolli leading Middletown city council race, early voting shows

In the Middletown city council race, candidates Paul Lolli and Joe Mulligan are leading, according to unofficial, partial early voting results.
In Butler County, Mulligan leads with 29.9% of the vote; Lolli has 24.79% of the vote. Candidates Larri Silas and Scotty Robertson have 22.83% and 22.49% of the vote respectively.
In Warren County precincts, Mulligan leads with 37.12% of the vote, with Lolli trailing behind at 26.64 percent. Robertson has 21.4%; Silas has 14.85%.
Four candidates are running for two open seats.
One seat was occupied by Paul Horn, who was appointed in December 2023 to fill the unexpired term of former Councilman Rodney Muterspaw. Horn is not seeking election this year.
Lolli occupies the other seat, which he was appointed to in October 2024 following the resignation of Councilman Zack Ferrell. Lolli previously worked as city manager and fire chief for Middletown.
Mulligan, a former councilmember, is also running, along with Scotty Robertson and Larri Silas.
This article will be updated when more information comes in from the boards of elections.
About the Author