Smallwood leads Hamilton City Council race with early votes counted

Voters cast their ballots during early voting at Butler County Board of Elections Tuesday, Oct. 21 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

Voters cast their ballots during early voting at Butler County Board of Elections Tuesday, Oct. 21 in Hamilton. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
ELECTION 2025
By
30 minutes ago
Lauren Smallwood is leading Hamilton City Council candidates with 24% of the vote with early voting ballots counted, according to partial unofficial election results.

Councilmembers Joel Lauer and Tim Naab round out the top three spots with 22.7% and 22.3%, respectively, in the five-member race.

Candidates Pat Bach and Andrew Conn round out the race with 20.3% and 10.7% of the vote, respectively.

Five people are seeking three open seats on Hamilton City Council in the Nov. 4, 2025, general election. Pictured is Lauren Copas Smallwood listening to a question being asked during a Sept. 24, 2025, candidates' forum hosted by the Greater Chamber of Commerce at Miami Downtown Hamilton Center on High Street. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

icon to expand image

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Hamilton City Council will see at least one new member in 2026 as Lauer and Naab hope to be returned to another four-year term.

Councilman Michael Ryan, a two-time vice mayor, is instead focusing on challenging Butler County Commissioner Cindy Carpenter in the 2026 Republican primary.

Lauer, is seeking a second term, and Tim Naab, is running for a fifth. This is Conn’s second time seeking a council seat and the first time for Smallwood and Bach.

ExploreGo here for full election coverage
Hamilton City Councilman Joel Lauer reacts to an comment during a debate at the Hamilton Rotary Club on Oct. 9, 2025. Lauer is one of five people seeking three seats on Hamilton City Council in the Nov. 4, 2025, general election. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

icon to expand image

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Hamilton City Councilman Tim Naab reacts to an comment during a debate at the Hamilton Rotary Club on Oct. 9, 2025. Naab is one of five people seeking three seats on Hamilton City Council in the Nov. 4, 2025, general election. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

icon to expand image

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

