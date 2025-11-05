Smallwood leads Hamilton City Council race with early votes counted

Lauren Smallwood is leading Hamilton City Council candidates with 24% of the vote with early voting ballots counted, according to partial unofficial election results.
Councilmembers Joel Lauer and Tim Naab round out the top three spots with 22.7% and 22.3%, respectively, in the five-member race.
Candidates Pat Bach and Andrew Conn round out the race with 20.3% and 10.7% of the vote, respectively.
Hamilton City Council will see at least one new member in 2026 as Lauer and Naab hope to be returned to another four-year term.
Councilman Michael Ryan, a two-time vice mayor, is instead focusing on challenging Butler County Commissioner Cindy Carpenter in the 2026 Republican primary.
Lauer, is seeking a second term, and Tim Naab, is running for a fifth. This is Conn’s second time seeking a council seat and the first time for Smallwood and Bach.
