State rep introduces bill banning hiring immigrants not authorized to work

Federal law in 1986 banned companies from knowingly hiring unauthorized immigrants who have not gotten federal permission to work, and those employers can face financial penalties or a prison term.

On July 26 the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and multiple other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies served search warrants at the Chinese-owned automotive glass maker Fuyao Glass America and at 27 other locations, including residences, in Dayton, Liberty Twp., Miamisburg, Moraine and West Carrollton.

The criminal investigation is focused on money laundering, potential human smuggling, labor exploitation and financial crimes, according to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations Detroit Special Agent in Charge Jared Murphey.

Under current federal law all employers, or third party contractors who place employees at other companies, are required to have new employees complete a U.S. Department of Homeland Security I-9 Employment Eligibility Verification form attesting to their identity and employment authorization. Employers must review and verify the information and documents provided by the employee.

Patton’s bill would allow people to submit a complaint to the Ohio Attorney General’s office about an employer allegedly employing immigrants who are not authorized to work. After an initial investigation the attorney general would inform the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and local law enforcement and prosecutors.

There are provisions in the bill protecting employers who used the federal e-Verify system to verify an employee’s work authorization status and to defend against allegations of entrapment.

Businesses found to have illegally hired an immigrant could be ordered to fire the employee, have various licenses suspended and be subject to a three-year probationary period where the business would have to provide quarterly documentation of the status of each new employee.

A second violation could lead to additional penalties, including revocation of licenses, according to the bill.

The bill also would require the attorney general to maintain a database of employers violating the law.

