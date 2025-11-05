Three Monroe council candidates lead in early voting

About 50% of the 10 precincts have reported results.

City council had three seats open after members Dr. Kelly Clark and Ben Wagner didn’t seek re-election, and the seat formerly occupied by John Centers, who resigned due to personal reasons, was open on the seven-person council.

The three winners will join Mayor Keith Funk, Vice Mayor Christina McElfresh, council members Michael Graves and Tom Hagedorn.

In the race for Monroe school board, three members and a newcomer are running for the three open seats.

President Tim Carpenter (30%), Vice President AJ Fullam (26%) and member Debbie Hagedorn (29%) are the top three vote getters, followed by Bobbie Drew (16%).

The other two board members, Dave Grant and Tom Leeds, will have their four-year terms expire in January, 2028.