Voters will choose two of four candidates for Middletown City Council

Paul Lolli occupies the other seat, which he was appointed to in Oct. 2024 following the resignation of Councilman Zack Ferrell. Lolli previously worked as city manager and fire chief for Middletown, and he is running this year for election.

Joe Mulligan, former councilmember, is also running along with Scotty Robertson and Larri Silas.

The deadline to register to vote in this election is Oct. 6, which can be done until 9 p.m. at the Butler County Board of Elections, or at any time that day online at olvr.ohiosos.gov. Early voting starts Oct. 7. Journal-News asked the candidates why they want to represent the city of Middletown, and what they would focus on if elected.

Paul Lolli

Why are you running for Middletown council?

I am running to remain on city council because I have a passion for making Middletown a better place to do business, live and raise a family. I believe in a local government that listens, leads and works alongside its residents to create lasting, positive change.

What are the top three issues regarding the city?

Economic development - Middletown has significant opportunities for growth, especially in the East End and downtown area, where new investments can create jobs for our residents. These opportunities will help reduce the number of families relying on federal assistance and lower our community’s poverty level. I am also excited to collaborate with the Butler County Finance Authority to bring this vision to life.

Public Safety and Health - I will continue to strongly support our police, fire and EMS personnel and advocate for proactive public health initiatives. Citizens deserve to feel safe in their neighborhoods and to have responsive fire and EMS services they can rely on.

Community Enrichment - I will continue to invest in parks, housing, neighborhood programs and community events that bring people together, ensuring Middletown remains a place where families thrive and feel welcomed.

What are your plans to spur economic development in the city?

I will continue working to attract new businesses, support local entrepreneurs and create well-paying jobs. Strategic development and smart investment will drive growth, expand our tax base and improve the quality of life for everyone.

Joe Mulligan

Why are you running for Middletown council?

I’m inspired by the opportunities that lie ahead for our resilient city. With proven leadership, Middletown can seize this moment to build a city ready for the future, equipped with strong public safety, a thriving business environment, lasting infrastructure and revitalized, welcoming neighborhoods.

What are the top three issues regarding the city?

Public safety, infrastructure, and an experienced council and administration.

All residents must feel safe in their homes and business owners and their employees must feel secure in operating their businesses.

We take pride in our community by making sure that our streets, sidewalks and parks are in top condition.

We must elect a council that attracts and retains capable and competent professionals, who are excited and motivated about completing strategic projects and policies set forth in our comprehensive plan.

What are your plans to spur economic development in the city?

The city government plays a significant role in economic development, because the Cincinnati-Dayton metroplex continues to grow in our direction. In partnership with Butler and Warren Counties, we can aggressively market to new and expanding businesses with tax incentives, desirable, developable real estate and reliable infrastructure.

We also must set the stage for existing businesses to grow, by providing neighborhoods and communities where companies’ employees want to live and raise a family. By promoting the affordability and quality of life here, employers will be attracted by a well-trained, stable workforce.

Scotty Robertson

Why are you running for Middletown council?

I’m seeking a seat on Middletown City Council to reestablish a connection between citizens and their local government, ensuring the council is responsive to residents’ concerns and priorities.

What are the top three issues regarding the city?

The three primary concerns, in my assessment, are:

1. Quality of life for our citizens. The USDA reports that 55% of Middletown families live in food deserts, and the Ohio Department of Health statistics show that citizens on our south side live 12 years less than citizens on our east end.

2. The local economy is experiencing stagnation, as small business owners believe the council is unresponsive and failing to create a supportive environment for their development and expansion.

3. The city’s infrastructure is outdated and crumbling.

What are your plans to spur economic development in the city?

To drive economic development in Middletown, we need to harness our resources and assets to support small businesses, deliver capital and training to emerging entrepreneurs, and revitalize our historic buildings as a means to foster economic growth and enhance tourism.

Larri Silas

Why are you running for Middletown council?

I am running for city council because I want to use my voice to help people. I wanted to find a way that I could make a positive impact and city council is a place that I can do that.

What are the top three issues regarding the city?

The top three issues regarding the city are: forgetting about the youth, housing concerns and our downtown area.

Decisions must be made with the youth in mind because they are the ones who will live with the choices being made now. We have to make decisions that will be beneficial in the future, for all those living in Middletown.

Housing is an issue, because living in Middletown is expensive and we are losing residents to neighboring cities. It’s hard to expect people to become homeowners, when they can barely afford renting an apartment; that is more expensive than its actual value.

Our downtown is home to many small businesses that have invested into our city and support our local economy. There needs to be a working relationship with those small businesses. Furthermore something needs to be done about the empty buildings taking up space and doing harm to the aesthetic of our downtown.

What are your plans to spur economic development in the city?

I plan on addressing absentee landlords which has resulted in the aforementioned empty buildings in our downtown area. Instead of constructing new buildings we need to utilize the spaces we already have. Then we can bring in new business ventures without waiting on the construction of new structures.