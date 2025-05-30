12 Father’s Day events to do in the region: Golf, cars, whiskey and more

Father’s Day is quickly approaching, and many businesses across the Dayton area are poised to celebrate. Here are some of Father’s Day events and discounts to look out for before June 15:
When: 6-9 p.m. June 13
Location: Jungle Jim’s International Market: 8871 N. Gilmore Road, Fairfield
Description: Various Kentucky-made bourbons will be featured at Jungle Jim’s Father’s Day whiskey tasting, including Maker’s Mark and Wild Turkey. Scheduled to take place at the Oscar Station event venue, there will also be a buffet and stories from Phil Kollin of “Phil Talks Whiskey.”
Father’s Day Weekend Breakfast Buffet
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. June 14-15
Location: The Famous Restaurant: 953 S. Main St., Centerville
Description: The Famous Restaurant in Centerville will honor Father’s Day with a special buffet Saturday and Sunday.
When: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. June 14
Location: 6845 New Carlisle Pike, Springfield
Description: Raising money for the James Cancer Center in Columbus, this annual car show will take place over six acres and feature professional judges. This year’s event will also include a performance from Amy Newhart.
Father’s Day at the Morrow Arts Center
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 14
Location: 10 Miranda St., Morrow
Description: The Morrow Arts Center will celebrate Father’s Day with an event themed to the 1980s, featuring retro giveaways and sales. Guests can also try their hand at “dad-friendly” games and activities.
20th Annual Juneteenth FatherFest
When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. June 14
Location: 620 Piqua Place, Springfield
Description: The Gammon House will host an event not only to celebrate fatherhood, but also African American history and culture. There will be live performances, crafts, historical demonstrations, food vendors and more.
When: 3-6 p.m. June 14
Location: Mound Golf Course: 757 Mound Road, Miamisburg
Description: Guests will play on teams of two across nine holes at Mound Golf Course’s Father’s Day Scramble. Awards for low scores will be given out. Contestants can sign up for the event at the course itself.
When: 9-11 a.m. June 15
Location: 675 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering
Description: The Fraze Pavilion will host a free, Beatles-themed event for families at the Lincoln Park Civic Commons to celebrate Father’s Day. Guests can also purchase a continental breakfast.
Father’s Day at On Par Entertainment
When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. June 15
Location: 4464 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek
Description: To celebrate Father’s Day, On Par Entertainment will offer 50% off darts and duckpin bowling.
Father’s Day Bourbon, Barbeque, Brews and Blues
When: Noon June 15
Location: 102 W. Columbia St., Springfield
Description: Trucks will be lined up outside of Mother Stewart’s Brewing on Father’s Day to celebrate the occasion. Inside, guests will be able to try barbeque dishes, drink bourbon and listen to blues music.
11th Annual Father’s Day Car and Truck Show
When: Noon-3 p.m. June 15
Location: 750 Union Blvd., Englewood
Description: There will be live music, food, games and more at Fairview Church’s 11th annual Father’s Day Car and Truck Show. Award categories include best specialty car and best in show.
Father’s Day Cookout at Valley Vineyards
When: 4 p.m. June 15
Location: 2276 E. U.S. 22, Morrow
Description: Valley Vineyards will host a special dinner to celebrate Father’s Day, featuring a variety of food and wine. Reservations can be made by calling 513-899-2485.
