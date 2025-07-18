Breaking: The case that rocked Dayton: What’s next in the Hershall Creachbaum Jr. investigation?

20th Century Circus opens today with daredevil stunts, acrobatics and more

The 20th Century Circus will take place at the Ohio Renaissance Park weekends July 18-27. Contributed

Credit: Logan Rickert

Credit: Logan Rickert

The 20th Century Circus will take place at the Ohio Renaissance Park weekends July 18-27. Contributed
Arts & Entertainment
By
1 hour ago
X

While typically known for its medieval festivals with knights, castles and princesses, this weekend the Ohio Renaissance Park will step forward a few hundred years and host the 20th Century Circus.

ExploreSee also: Guide to Southwest Ohio county fairs 2025

Set against the backdrop of the Roaring ‘20s, this animal-free circus will feature a variety of acts, including routines from aerialists, fire performers, magicians, contortionists and daredevils. There will also be comedy acts emulating Vaudeville routines from the time.

The 20th Century Circus will take place at the Ohio Renaissance Park weekends July 18-27. Contributed

Credit: Logan Rickert

icon to expand image

Credit: Logan Rickert

Outside of the show itself, the circus immerses guests into this bygone era with sepia-toned tents, striped wagons and brass-band accompaniment.

Guests can also pick up popcorn, candy and drinks from a stand themed to be a classic concessions stall.

HOW TO GO

What: 20th Century Circus

When: July 18-20 and July 25-27. Friday and Saturday shows will take place at 8 p.m. and Sunday shows will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Location: 10542 OH 73, Waynesville

More info: 20thcenturycircus.com

In Other News
1
‘Nashville to Clark County’ songwriters event to return to Clark County...
2
Concerts, festivals and a spelling bee: Things to do in Dayton this...
3
Fitton Center for Creative Arts’ 2025-26 season includes Ren Fest...
4
AC/DC tribute to rock State Theater in Springfield
5
As back-to-school time approaches, groups offer events with free...

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.