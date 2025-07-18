20th Century Circus opens today with daredevil stunts, acrobatics and more

Set against the backdrop of the Roaring ‘20s, this animal-free circus will feature a variety of acts, including routines from aerialists, fire performers, magicians, contortionists and daredevils. There will also be comedy acts emulating Vaudeville routines from the time.

Credit: Logan Rickert Credit: Logan Rickert

Outside of the show itself, the circus immerses guests into this bygone era with sepia-toned tents, striped wagons and brass-band accompaniment.

Guests can also pick up popcorn, candy and drinks from a stand themed to be a classic concessions stall.

HOW TO GO

What: 20th Century Circus

When: July 18-20 and July 25-27. Friday and Saturday shows will take place at 8 p.m. and Sunday shows will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Location: 10542 OH 73, Waynesville

More info: 20thcenturycircus.com