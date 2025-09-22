‘A Funky Good Time’ honors Dayton music history

The event delivered an immersive experience, including a curator-led tour of the Rhythm of Revolution exhibition and a screening of the University of Dayton’s short documentary, “Funk: The Sound of Dayton.” Guests also joined a high-energy line dancing class with DJ Stan-the-Man.

Deron Bell — renowned music director, funk maestro and licensed restorative practice practitioner — led a special session and Q&A. Bell, involved in UD’s 2024 funk documentary, demonstrated Roger Troutman’s iconic talk box and invited guests to get hands-on with musical instruments.

Founded in 1988, the NAAMCC was the first museum in the U.S. dedicated to African American history on a national scale. With more than 10,000 artifacts, the center highlights African American ingenuity, resilience and cultural contributions.

In recent years, the museum has turned its lens toward the stories of Ohio African Americans, with Dayton’s legendary role in funk music taking center stage for this event.

“We want people just to understand the influence of Black music on all music, and how the people from Dayton should appreciate the deep music history,” said NAAMCC Assistant Director Jerolyn Barbee. “That history is being perpetuated and lives on in music today.”

Originally installed in 2020 as a temporary exhibit, Rhythm of Revolution was so moving that it became a permanent fixture. It chronicles the connections between music, art and the fight for civil rights, from 1619 to the present.

The exhibit explores how Black artists, religious leaders and activists worked within their spheres of influence to transform Ohio and our nation. Wright State University graduate students in public history assisted the NAAMCC curatorial staff with its creation.

Through instruments, sheet music and rare artifacts, the exhibit examines how music played a vital role in advancing social change. It includes the history of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, highlights icons like Josephine Baker and Billie Holiday, and explores the evolution of Motown, culminating in the explosive funk scene led by Dayton legends like Troutman and the Ohio Players.

The team at NAAMCC is focused on education through inspiration.

“Our goal is to educate people,” Barbee said. “We’re not trying to force anything down anybody’s throat. It’s more about understanding everybody’s contribution to this country’s history.”

Whether you’re a music lover, history buff or just looking to move to the beat, the Rhythm of Revolution exhibit offers a chance to dive into a legacy that continues to shape American culture — one born right here in Dayton.

Contact writer Brandon Berry at branberry100@gmail.com.

