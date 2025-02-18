At the Clifton Opera House, live music now entertains on Fridays and Saturdays

The weekend shows that will take place through December are family friendly and the Galactic Flats food truck will be on the grounds beginning at 5 p.m.

The schedule as always is heavy with bluegrass groups, but there will be a variety of music scattered throughout including country, folk, classic rock and roll and even dulcimer according to Sue Chasnov, a series organizer.

“While many of the performers are longtime favorites, we have some new ones this year. In December, we’ll have a couple of matinees which would allow visitors to take in the lights at the Clifton Mill after the show,” she said.

Noteworthy new performers to the series include Lemongrass; Christian T and the Six Shooters; Farmer & the Crow; Hop River Band; Duly Noted; Winding River Band; Wandering J’s; Forest Hills Bluegrass Band; and Wild Mustangs. Fast Track with Dale Perry is a group from Nashville.

While a new season is always a reason for excitement in Clifton, there are other factors in 2025 to add to the anticipation including a new Friday evening event and upcoming work to improve the Opera House.

Pat Carine will host free weekly Friday evening bluegrass jam sessions at 6 p.m. that anyone with an interest can come play in or just listen to. This series will begin Friday, Feb. 21 and more information is available at Pat Carine’s Friday Night Bluegrass Jam page on Facebook.

Chasnov said the Opera House has qualified for $1.9 million to do extensive repairs through the state’s One-Time Strategic Community Investment Fund.

“Most of these will be ensuring the structural soundness of the building, but possibly including some cosmetic improvements as well,” she said. “Nothing will change the character of the building, however. When repair work prevents access to the Opera House building, we will be moving performances to the Clifton Presbyterian Church, a block away.”

Chasnov said this is helpful in that the series is all run by volunteers.

MORE DETAILS

Most shows will begin at 7 p.m. unless noted; check the schedule for groups not announced or open dates with no shows. Admission donations are $10 unless noted for certain shows.

Food trucks will be available 5-7:30 p.m. prior to concerts and will also vary as to the show and are also listed on the schedule.

For the complete season schedule or for more information, go to villageofclifton.com/clifton-opera-house.