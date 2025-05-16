Butler County’s largest country music festival adds more performers

For the third summer, Voices of America Country Music Fest will be back in West Chester Twp., and the slate of artists is stacked.
Joining headliner Carrie Underwood and other superstars at the Aug. 7-10 event is Kevin Smiley and Lanie Gardner on the Whiskey Jam Stage. The artists were announced May 16.
Smiley’s most-streamed song is “Last Rodeo,” according to ChartMetric.com. Gardner gained momentum in country music for her cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams,” which has been viewed online more than 62 million times in four years.
Headliners include Underwood, Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman and Darius Rucker. Rising country music star Shaboozey is also on the bill at VOA Country Music Fest this year.
The initial announcement regarding performers for the 2025 event was make back in October 2024.
Other performers include Billy Currington, Nate Smith, Mitchell Tenpenny, Carly Pearce, Parmalee, Maddox Matson, John Morgan and many more.
The festival is larger this year, organizers said, and overall, 35 artists will take to the multiple stages on the Voice of America MetroPark grounds. Last year, the festival drew more than 100,000 people over the course of the four-day event.
Those who want to go may visit voacountrymusicfest.com for multi-day and single-day festival passes as well as parking passes.
About the Author