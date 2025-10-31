Calder Carpenter finds redemption through music

“What I found is that people embraced me and uplifted me, which I think is the opposite message that people tell themselves,” Carpenter said. “I think that they’re scared that people are going to judge them negatively, when in reality it made me feel united with the area, with the community.”

Since that first open mic, Carpenter has become a staple around the scene. In July, he released his first EP, “Atonement.” He co-produced the record, working partly at Refraze Recording Studio and partly from his home setup.

The seven-track album draws from Tyler Childers, James Tucker, and the mountain music traditions of West Virginia and Kentucky. Stripped down to just a guitar and Carpenter’s rasp, the album tells his story through addiction, incarceration, and the deaths of his friends. “Atonement” tracks the things that may have held him down yesterday, and how he pushes through today.

Music, for Carpenter, became a lifeline.

“Addiction is very bad here. At this point, I think it’s a fact, not an opinion,” Carpenter said. “And I actually am sober now, and upon embarking on music, I’ve made that promise to myself. This is for the music, and it is kind of my substitution. This is my new addiction.”

By channeling his struggles into “Atonement,” Carpenter turned his lowest moments into something redemptive.

In “Weighed Down,” one of his rawer tracks, Carpenter laments and comes to terms with his struggles. “I know my mama wants me to slow down,” he sings, saying what’s lost can’t be found. But then he puts the bottle back on the shelf, grabs a shovel, and digs his way out of hell.

The vulnerability in his voice, and the occasional flat note, only adds to the song’s message.

“I want it to allow people to not be afraid to talk about it, not be afraid to share those emotions,” Carpenter said. “Frankly, I’m sick of seeing my friends pass away. That’s why that message is in there. Ultimately, there’s lives on the line. I wanted to portray that in my music. If there’s anybody out there that can hear it and it can make a difference, it’s worth it.”

Carpenter dove into a mental headspace for those dealing with heartbreak and addiction at the same time. From experience, he understands that spiral all too well.

“Atonement” is Calder Carpenter’s first official release, but he plans on recording a full length in the near future, hopefully with a band the next time around.

“Music’s always been that thing for me. Regardless if I have an audience, I’m gonna be strumming.”

