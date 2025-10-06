Dayton Black-owned comedy venue announces closure

“Thank you for believing in us, for sharing your time, and for being part of something truly special. Until we meet again — keep laughing, keep loving, and keep shining your light,” the post read.

The exact date for the closure was not clear, but the venue’s website appears to be deactivated.

We have reached out for more information.

The venue at 3493 W. Siebenthaler Ave. held its grand opening in September 2024, offering a comedy experience more upscale than an open mic at a bar and more intimate than a giant show at a comedy club.

The Laugh Zone was the creation of Dayton native Tony Sanders, who said that he got the idea after going to local comedy shows, inspiring him to create a space that was “conducive for comedy.”