Dayton Celtic Festival returns in July to celebrate Irish culture

“Experience Celtic food and beverages as well as traditional festival food and drinks, authentic Celtic merchandise, a Parade of Kilts and various cultural exhibits, many of which feature activities for children to enjoy,” noted the organization in a news release.

One of the most popular aspects of the event are its various live performances. This year’s lineup includes five headlining acts: Gaelic Storm, Socks in the Frying Pan, Davy Holt, The Drowsy Lads and Jigjam. Other local bands and Irish dance groups expected to participate include Jameson’s Folly and the Dwyer School of Irish Dance.

Credit: Jim Witmer Credit: Jim Witmer

The Parade of Kilts in particular will feature various bagpipers and flag bearers showing their Celtic pride as they traverse the festival grounds. Guests wearing kilts are encouraged to join the marchers. The parade will take place at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone looking to learn about Celtic history will be able to check out various workshops as well. These classes will cover topics such as Irish music and instruments, various legends surrounding Irish wolfhounds, the Gaelic language and more.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

In addition, 20 food vendors from across the Dayton area will sell Irish-themed food such as Irish Nachos and tacos, cabbage rolls, meat pies and pub fries.

There will also be several beverage stations throughout the park, selling both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks. However, the festival is not included within Dayton’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, so all patrons with drinks in DORA cups must finish their beverage before entering the park.

The festival will also feature the Celtic Marketplace, an area where guests can find various local vendors selling Celtic and Irish-themed items, including handmade wood carvings and kilts.

At 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the festival will host a 5k and 10k, open to runners and walkers of all ages, on the Great Miami River Recreation Trail near the park. Awards will be presented to the top three racers in various age groups as well as the fastest male and female runner. Registration and packet pickup will begin at 8 a.m. and refreshments will be served after the race.

Sunday’s finale will kick off at 10 a.m. with a session of Gaelic Sunday Mass featuring Irish dancers and pipers. The service will be held inside the Five Rivers MetroParks Pavilion and will be presented in Gaelic and English.

How to go

What: The United Irish of Dayton Celtic Festival

When: July 25-27; 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

More info: Daytoncelticfestival.com