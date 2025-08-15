Dayton Greek Festival returns in September: Baklava, gyros, lamb served with a side of live entertainment

Breaking: Coroner IDs men killed in 2 separate shootings in Dayton Wednesday

For nearly 70 years, the Dayton Greek festival has celebrated the traditions and culture of Greece with authentic dishes and various activities. This year, the event will return Sept. 5-7 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church.

Several food venues will be set up throughout the event, each with its own offerings. The main outdoor tent will feature a menu consisting of pastichio, gyros, moussaka, tiropita and more. The indoor food hall will offer a Greek Lamb Shank Dinner and a Pork Souvlaki Dinner.

Greek fries, conies, sundaes and more will be available at the Athenian Café. There will also be two express dining locations, with one offering gyros and the other offering tiropita and spanakopita.

Pastries, such as baklava, diples, kataifi and tsoureki, will be served at the festival as well. Greek pizza will also be available, and guests can purchase whole pies or individual slices.

Vegetarian options will also be available throughout the festival, such as the watermelon and feta salad at the Athenian Café and veggie gyro at the Gyro Express venue.

A selection of Greek beer and wines will be served at the event, as well as a number of craft beers.

Not only will the festival serve Greek dishes, guests can also learn how to make authentic Greek food at various demonstrations.

As for live entertainment, dance groups from the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church will perform during the festival. After each show, the floor will be open for guest to dance.

HOW TO GO

What: 67th annual Dayton Greek Festival

When: Sept. 5-8

Location: 500 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

More info: daytongreekfestival.com

