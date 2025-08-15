Dayton Greek Festival returns in September: Baklava, gyros, lamb served with a side of live entertainment

Greek fries, conies, sundaes and more will be available at the Athenian Café. There will also be two express dining locations, with one offering gyros and the other offering tiropita and spanakopita.

Pastries, such as baklava, diples, kataifi and tsoureki, will be served at the festival as well. Greek pizza will also be available, and guests can purchase whole pies or individual slices.

Vegetarian options will also be available throughout the festival, such as the watermelon and feta salad at the Athenian Café and veggie gyro at the Gyro Express venue.

A selection of Greek beer and wines will be served at the event, as well as a number of craft beers.

Not only will the festival serve Greek dishes, guests can also learn how to make authentic Greek food at various demonstrations.

As for live entertainment, dance groups from the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church will perform during the festival. After each show, the floor will be open for guest to dance.

HOW TO GO

What: 67th annual Dayton Greek Festival

When: Sept. 5-8

Location: 500 Belmonte Park N., Dayton

More info: daytongreekfestival.com