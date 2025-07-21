13 Butler County restaurants to try for eating and drinking outside

Check these out:

Agave & Rye

7125 Fountain View Drive, Liberty Twp. and 335 Main St., Hamilton

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Agave & Rye offers traditional Mexican Street favorites, including 28 “epic” tacos and rare tequilas. House-made margaritas. Homemade dips, salsas and taco shells. Founded in 2018, this award-winning eatery lives up to its reputation. Offering a flavor adventure, there are plenty of interesting combinations and flavors available. The atmosphere is artsy and relaxed. Indoor and outdoor patio seating are available. New menu. Online ordering is at agaveandrye.com.

Municipal Brew Works

20 High St., Hamilton

Located in the former City of Hamilton municipal building, Municipal Brew Works has a huge outdoor patio area that is family-friendly and pet-friendly. The taproom is open seven days a week. Whether guests prefer the flagship Approachable Blonde or the darker side with a Midnight Cut Porter, there are drink options for everyone. A gluten-free option is the house seltzer with a constant, rotating list of flavors. There are as many as 20 in-house brewed beers and seltzers on tap. Municipal Brew Works offers a rotation of food trucks. Live music is offered regularly on the patio. Spacious, open patio area with picnic-table style seating as well as tables and chairs. Website: municipalbrewworks.com

Bagel & Deli Shop

119 E. High St., Oxford

For 50 years, the Bagel & Deli Shop has been serving Oxford and the surrounding communities with bagel sandwiches, subs and more. The menu features more than 90 different choices of bagels. Since 1975, the restaurant has been one of Oxford’s favorite destinations. Outside, there’s seating in front of the shop. Online ordering is available.

Hamilton’s Urban Backyard

501 Main St., Hamilton

Featuring local food truck cuisine with a rotating food truck schedule, Hamilton’s Urban Backyard offers backyard fun for friends and family. Guests can enjoy craft brews, and live entertainment. This local favorite is located in the heart of Hamilton’s Main Street entertainment district. Indoor and outdoor seating with plenty of picnic-table style seating with umbrellas. Dog-friendly in the “Backyard.” Website: hubhamilton.com

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant

7490 Bales St., Liberty Twp.

Located in Liberty Center, Cooper’s Hawk has a fusion of wines, a Napa-style tasting room and modern casual dining. There is a covered outdoor patio with seating. The menu offers contemporary American cuisine influenced by international flavors made from a scratch kitchen. Each dish can be paired with the restaurant’s selection of wines. Dining reservations are recommended, but walk-in guests are welcome on a first-come, first-serve basis. Gluten-free and vegetarian dishes are available. Website: chwinery.com

Grainworks Brewing Company

7790 Service Center Drive, West Chester Twp.

Grainworks Brewery and Taproom features a large covered patio with tables and chairs as well as couches/lounge seating. Indoor seating is also available. Grainworks Grapefruit Rebel Yell, Peach Dreams and Cherry Pineapple Tart are among the popular summer flavors. Live music, trivia and food trucks on site. Website: https://grainworks.beer

The Jug

3610 Central Ave., Middletown

Established in 1932, The Jug is a very popular burger joint. Locally sourced, the menu features a variety of burger specialties, including the hamburger/cheeseburger and Jug Boy, to name a few. The Jug offers daily specials and kids combos. Sides include waffle fries, crinkle cut fries, loaded fries, onion rings, cheesesticks, chips and chili. The Jug has a covered outdoor seating area with picnic tables. Online ordering available at thejugburger.com.

Cozy’s Café and Pub

6640 Cincinnati-Dayton Road, Liberty Twp.

Cozy’s has farm-to-table dining and a variety of gourmet comfort food. Guests can get brunch, lunch and dinner in the farmhouse dining room, the industrial design pub or outdoors by the fire listening to live entertainment. It has a specialty wine list and a selection of craft beers and cocktails. Online at cozyscafeandpub.com.

El Trompo Mexican Grill

9037 Union Centre Blvd., West Chester Twp.

El Trompo offers an expansive menu with traditional Mexican dishes and street food options, which are complemented by chips and salsa and appetizers. Margaritas and handcrafted cocktails add to the dining experience. Vegetarian options are offered. A Kid’s Menu is available. Festive, lively and fun atmosphere with colorful decorations. Indoor dining and outdoor patio seating are available. The website is https://eltrompo.info.

Combs BBQ Central

2223 Central Ave., Middletown

Rated one of the best barbecue places in Ohio, Combs BBQ Central has been a premier restaurant in Middletown since 2014. The restaurant has won numerous awards and offers BBQ that’s smoked to perfection. All of the meats are slow craft smoked with hickory and applewood. Indoor and outdoor patio seating are available. Cozy, fenced, outdoor seating area with wrought iron tables and chairs with umbrellas. Online: combsbbq.com

Fretboard Brewing & Public House

103 Main St., Hamilton

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Located in the heart of Hamilton, Fretboard’s chef uses fresh ingredients to bring guests dishes that raise the bar on public fare. Menu items include sharables, greens/salads, entrees, burgers, sandwiches and wraps. Sides, desserts and a Kid’s Menu are also available. The beer selections are award-winning. The brewery has three floors, each with a different feel. The Rooftop can be found on the third floor, with a full bar and cozy patio seating. Live music. Gift cards available. Check it out at fbpublichouse.com.

The Swire Inn

64 S. Main St., Middletown

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The Swire Inn affords traditional pub-style food and drinks, along with a variety of house-made specialties. New summer menu items include a Double Swire Boy with fries, corn nuggets and chicken skewers. During the warmer weather months, enjoy the back patio with outdoor seating. Live music. Online: facebook.com/theswireinn

Church Street Social

107 E. Church St., Oxford

Located in Oxford near Miami University, Church Street Social features small bites, specialty cocktails, and wines. Serving lunch and dinner, Church Street Social encourages patrons to have fun and relax in a casual setting, or to bring a game and hang out with friends. There are also special nights, including trivia, karaoke and family game night. Family-friendly. Online: churchstsocial.com