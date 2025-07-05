Cincinnati Burger Week kicks off Monday with Butler and Warren county places participating

Summertime is for hotdogs and burgers, and the latter is being celebrated for an entire week.
Kicking off Monday, July 7 is Cincinnati Burger Week, with deals throughout the city and areas around it. Burgers at participating locations will cost $7 or $8.
Cincinnati Burger Week runs through July 13. And like most things these days, there’s an app for that. People who plan to visit multiple locations on the list should download the app to check in and be eligible for a prize.
2025 PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS INCLUDE:
- Aces Courtside Bar + Grill,
- Street City Urban Gourmet
- Bacalls Cafe
- Bender’s Pub Grub
- Blind Squirel
- Burgernati
- Copper Blue
- Mamabear’s Mac & Cheese
- RedWine & Co.
- Braxton Barrel House
- Third Eye Brewing Company
- Bourbon’s Craft Kitchen & Bar
- By Golly’s Milford
- Champions Grille
- Four Mile Pig (Alexandria)
- Gilligan’s Brewery
- HighGrain Brewing
- Libby’s Southern Comfort
- Maloney’s Pub
- Nation Kitchen & Bar
- Oakley Pub and Grill
- Prime Cincinnati
- Proud Hound
- Slatts Pub
- The Works Pizza Co.
- Tickle Pickle
- W Bar + Bistro
- Miamiville Trailyard
- Anderson Township Pub
- Blue Ash Chili
- Bucketheads
- Drake’s
- Fifty West Burger Bar
- HangOverEasy
- Holzman Meats & Deli
- MacKenzie River Pizza, Grill & Pub
- Moerlein Lager House
- Overlook Kitchen + Bar
- Wings and Rings
- Agave & Rye
- Alcove Kitchen + Bar
- Barleycorn’s Brewhouse
- BrewRiver Creole Kitchen
- BRU Burger Bar
- Cowboy Sally’s
- deSha’s Cincinnati
- Game On
- Keystone’s Mac Shack
- L’Burg Drinks & More
- Ludlow Garage
- Nicholson’s Fine Food & Whisk(e)y
- RJ Cinema Four Mile Pig
- Taste of Belgium ( all locations)
- The Pub Crestview Hills
- The Pub Rookwood
- Tweedy’s Deli and Grill
- Voodoo Brewery West Chester
- Wandering Monsters Brewing
- Swensons Drive-In
- Tin Cup
- Four Mile Pig Element Eatery
- Bristol’s- Beef, Burgers & BBQ
- Pennyflower Bistro and Bar
- Greyhound Tavern
- Arnold’s Bar and Grill
- Dickmann’s Sports Barn
- JTaps, Lori’s American Grille
- Milkman
- The Standard
- Cartridge Brewing
- Draft Bar and Grille
- El Barril
- Krueger’s Tavern
- LouVino Over-the-Rhine
- Roney’s
- Sam Adams Taproom (Sponsor)
- The Filson
- Spear Ridge Café
- Cap City Cincinnati
- Hawkers Alley
- Dolly’s Burgers and Shakes
- 20 Brix
- Anderson Pub & Grill
- Kona Grill
- BANDITO food park
- Blondies
- Carnivore and Sons
- Dunlap Cafe
- Gold Star (all locations)
- LALO Chino Latino
- Mezedes
- Sammy’s Craft Burgers & Beers
- Tom + Chee
- STADIUM Sports Bar & Grill at Belterra Park Cincinnati
For more information about Cincinnati Burger Week and to view participating restaurants menus go online to cincinnatiburgerweek.com.
In Other News
1
Wing Snob in West Chester Twp. is second of the franchise in Ohio
2
Steel City Pizza hosts pop-ups to get to know Hamilton
3
Nearly 100 food trucks applied to be at an event in West Chester, and...
4
Taste of Cincinnati 2025 is this weekend: Here’s what was voted as...
5
Chowdown Cincinnati group on Facebook inspires new cafe in West Chester...
About the Author