Wing Snob in West Chester Twp. is second of the franchise in Ohio

The West Chester location is the second Wing Snob in Ohio following the opening of a location in Dublin.

“We like being the first franchisee in Cincinnati,” said Savadra, who is the owner along with his wife Dhruva Patel.

Wing Snob specializes in chicken wings and offers 20 sauces for its traditional bone in and boneless wings.

“We sell fresh chicken,” Savadra said. “A lot of the other places have a good sauce, but their wings are frozen and there is a difference between fresh and frozen. That is one of the things I like about Wing Snob, we have fresh chicken. We marinate the wings overnight and then cook them and add our sauce.”

Wing Snob offers 20 flavors of sauce including a few like Jamaican Jerk, Hot Honey BBQ, Hot AF and Garlic Parmesan which are made in house everyday.

“The most popular sauces have been Hot Honey BBQ, Sweet Chili, Mango Habanero and our Awesome sauce,” Savadra said.

The Awesome sauce is a sweet honey mustard based Carolina style BBQ sauce.

“We’ve had a lot of repeat customers in the first few weeks,” Savadra said. “We like our location because there is limited competition around the Princeton Glendale Road area. We are in between industry locations and family homes. It is a good market around here.”

HOW TO GO

What: Wing Snob

Where: 8179 Princeton Glendale Road, West Chester Twp.

When: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday