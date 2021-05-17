Drive-in delight: A roundup of big events at Miami Valley drive-in theaters

Christopher Lloyd (left) and Michael J. Fox in Robert Zemeckis’ 1985 comedy “Back to the Future.” CONTRIBUTED

Where: Top of the Market Banquet Center, 32 Webster St., Dayton

When: Thursday, May 20 at 8:45 p.m.

Cost: Pricing is per carload and is $30 for a general admission parking space and $40 for a “premium viewing” parking space.

Details: “Back to the Future” will be screened at Top of the Market Banquet Center in Dayton at 8:45 p.m. The parking lot will open at 7:30 p.m. Top of the Market will run the concession stands during the events. Along with movie essentials like popcorn, candy and drinks, the venue will also serve sandwiches, burgers and wings. Pricing is per carload and is $30 for a general admission parking space and $40 for a “premium viewing” parking space. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Liftoff Entertainment’s website.

🎬Encore Drive-In Nights Presents Bon Jovi

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 29: Jon Bon Jovi of the band Bon Jovi performs on stage during Rock In Rio day 3 at Cidade do Rock on September 29, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images) Credit: Alexandre Schneider Credit: Alexandre Schneider

Where: Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton; Melody 49 Drive-In, 7606 Pleasant Plain Rd., Brookville; Holiday Auto Theatre, 1816 Old Oxford Rd., Hamilton; Sidney Auto Vue Drive-In Theatre, 1409 4th Ave., Sidney; and The Starlite Drive-In, 2255 State Route Ohio-125, Amelia

When: Saturday, May 22. Showtimes vary based upon location.

Cost: $89 per carload of up to six people.

Details: Multiple drive-in theaters across the Miami Valley will show a never-before-seen recorded live show from rock band Bon Jovi on Saturday, May 22. Tickets are $89 per carload (or six people) and can be purchased by visiting Tixr’s website.

🎬Special Showing of the Original “Blade Runner”: The Final Cut

'Blade runner' Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford) enters Sebastian's apartment, where he is soon to be attacked by the replicant Pris (Daryl Hannah, immediately behind Deckard's gun), in a scene from Ridley Scott's futuristic thriller 'Blade Runner', 1982. (Photo by Warner Bros./Archive Photos/Getty Images) Credit: Warner Bros. Credit: Warner Bros.

Where: Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton

When: Tuesday, May 25. Gates open at 8 p.m. and the virtual Q&A with Paul M. Sammon begins at 9 p.m. with a showing of the movie to follow.

Cost: Adults (13 and up): $10; children (ages: 5-12): $5; and children (ages: 4 & under): free

Details: The drive-in theater will host a showing of 1982′s “Blade Runner” and virtual live Q&A with Paul M. Sammon, author of “Future Noir: The Making of Blade Runner.” The event will be moderated by local writer and filmmaker Mathew Klickstein. Guests who attend the event will also have a chance to win a free signed copy of Sammon’s book.

🎬Free Dixie Twin Drive-In Movie Date Featuring “National Lampoon’s Vacation”

The classic 1983 comedy "National Lampoon's Vacation" starring Chevy Chase will be shown Thursday, May 6 at Dixie Twin Drive-In. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Where: Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton

When: Thursday, May 27 at 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Details: In honor of National Tourism Week, the Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting a free night at the movies on Thursday, May 27 at the Dixie Twin Drive-In. Fittingly, the organization will screen the classic 1983 comedy “National Lampoon’s Vacation” starring Chevy Chase. The movie starts at 8:30 p.m. The drive-in will open at 7:30 p.m. The Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau will also show short videos highlighting a few things to do “in your own backyard.” The event will also include prize giveaways and concessions.

🎬Fairborn Community Movie Night

Where: Skyway Plaza, off Kauffman Ave., Fairborn

When: Friday, June 4. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and cars must be parked by 8:45 p.m.

Cost: Free for Fairborn residents

Details: The city of Fairborn will screen “Trolls: World Tour” at the Skyway Shopping Plaza on Friday, June 4. The event is free for Fairborn residents. Those who wish to attend the screening must register on the city of Fairborn’s website. Registration is required for each vehicle.

🎬Opening Night of the 21st Annual Dayton Jewish Film Festival

Where: Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton

When: Tuesday, June 8. The event begins at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at 9 p.m.

Cost: $18 per car

Details: The Jewish Cultural Center’s 21st Annual Dayton Jewish Film Festival is being kicked off with a showing of the award-winning documentary “Picture of His Life.” DJ Butch Brown will perform at 7 p.m. In addition to the Dixie Twin Drive-In’s concessions, guests will also be able to purchase sweets from the Graeter’s Ice Cream truck and purchase an Israeli box dinner for $18 from the Jewish Cultural Center’s website in advance of the event.

🎬Encore Drive-In Nights Presents Florida Georgia Line & Special Guests Nelly and Chase Rice

INDIO, CA - APRIL 27: Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage during 2018 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 27, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach) Credit: Kevin Winter Credit: Kevin Winter

Where: Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton; Melody 49 Drive-In, 7606 Pleasant Plain Rd., Brookville; Holiday Auto Theatre, 1816 Old Oxford Rd., Hamilton; Sidney Auto Vue Drive-In Theatre, 1409 4th Ave., Sidney; and The Starlite Drive-In, 2255 State Route Ohio-125, Amelia

When: Saturday, June 12. Showtimes vary based upon location.

Cost: $79 per carload of up to six people.

Details: Multiple drive-in theaters across the Miami Valley will show a live, never-before-seen concert recorded by country group Florida Georgia Line. Special guests Nelly and Chase Rice will also perform in the recorded concert. Tickets are $79 per carload of up to six people and can be purchased by visiting Tixr’s website.

🎬Drive-In Theater Tour with Skillet, Jordan Feliz & Colton Dixon

The popular hard rock band, Skillet. CONTRIBUTED

Where: Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton and The Starlite Drive-In, 2255 State Route Ohio-125, Amelia

When: Thursday, June 17 at The Starlite Drive-In and Tuesday, June 22 at the Dixie Twin Drive-In. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at dusk.

Cost: $88 to $175 per carload of up to six people.

Details: Rock band Skillet, along with special guests Jordan Feliz and Colton Dixon, will perform live at the Dixie Twin Drive-In and The Starlite Drive-In. Tickets vary depending upon location of car, and can be purchased by visiting Etix’s website.

