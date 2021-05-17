Drive-in delight: A roundup of big events at Miami Valley drive-in theaters

Now that spring is in full swing and summer is nearly approaching, local drive-in theaters around the Miami Valley have begun adding quite a few exciting events to their rosters. From live concerts to exclusive film screenings, drive-in theaters like the Dixie Twin Drive-In in Dayton and the Melody 49 Drive-In in Brookville are serving up entertaining events guests can enjoy from the comfort of their cars.
Apart from these special events, area drive-in theaters, like the aforementioned Dixie Twin and Melody 49 as well as Holiday Auto Theatre in Hamilton, Sidney Auto Vue Drive-In Theatre in Sidney and The Starlite Drive-In in Amelia, will be showing new and old films on a weekly basis. Showtimes will be announced on their respective website or Facebook page.
Without any further ado, these are the special events taking place at Miami Valley drive-in theaters over the coming weeks and months.
For those who wish to add their drive-in events to this list, please e-mail Ashley Moor at ashley.moor@coxinc.com.
🎬Liftoff Entertainment’s Wheels and Reels Drive-In Series screens “Back to the Future”
Where: Top of the Market Banquet Center, 32 Webster St., Dayton
When: Thursday, May 20 at 8:45 p.m.
Cost: Pricing is per carload and is $30 for a general admission parking space and $40 for a “premium viewing” parking space.
Details: “Back to the Future” will be screened at Top of the Market Banquet Center in Dayton at 8:45 p.m. The parking lot will open at 7:30 p.m. Top of the Market will run the concession stands during the events. Along with movie essentials like popcorn, candy and drinks, the venue will also serve sandwiches, burgers and wings. Pricing is per carload and is $30 for a general admission parking space and $40 for a “premium viewing” parking space. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Liftoff Entertainment’s website.
🎬Encore Drive-In Nights Presents Bon Jovi
Credit: Alexandre Schneider
Where: Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton; Melody 49 Drive-In, 7606 Pleasant Plain Rd., Brookville; Holiday Auto Theatre, 1816 Old Oxford Rd., Hamilton; Sidney Auto Vue Drive-In Theatre, 1409 4th Ave., Sidney; and The Starlite Drive-In, 2255 State Route Ohio-125, Amelia
When: Saturday, May 22. Showtimes vary based upon location.
Cost: $89 per carload of up to six people.
Details: Multiple drive-in theaters across the Miami Valley will show a never-before-seen recorded live show from rock band Bon Jovi on Saturday, May 22. Tickets are $89 per carload (or six people) and can be purchased by visiting Tixr’s website.
More info: Website
🎬Special Showing of the Original “Blade Runner”: The Final Cut
Credit: Warner Bros.
Where: Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton
When: Tuesday, May 25. Gates open at 8 p.m. and the virtual Q&A with Paul M. Sammon begins at 9 p.m. with a showing of the movie to follow.
Cost: Adults (13 and up): $10; children (ages: 5-12): $5; and children (ages: 4 & under): free
Details: The drive-in theater will host a showing of 1982′s “Blade Runner” and virtual live Q&A with Paul M. Sammon, author of “Future Noir: The Making of Blade Runner.” The event will be moderated by local writer and filmmaker Mathew Klickstein. Guests who attend the event will also have a chance to win a free signed copy of Sammon’s book.
More info: Website
🎬Free Dixie Twin Drive-In Movie Date Featuring “National Lampoon’s Vacation”
Credit: CONTRIBUTED
Where: Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton
When: Thursday, May 27 at 8:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Details: In honor of National Tourism Week, the Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau is hosting a free night at the movies on Thursday, May 27 at the Dixie Twin Drive-In. Fittingly, the organization will screen the classic 1983 comedy “National Lampoon’s Vacation” starring Chevy Chase. The movie starts at 8:30 p.m. The drive-in will open at 7:30 p.m. The Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau will also show short videos highlighting a few things to do “in your own backyard.” The event will also include prize giveaways and concessions.
🎬Fairborn Community Movie Night
Where: Skyway Plaza, off Kauffman Ave., Fairborn
When: Friday, June 4. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and cars must be parked by 8:45 p.m.
Cost: Free for Fairborn residents
Details: The city of Fairborn will screen “Trolls: World Tour” at the Skyway Shopping Plaza on Friday, June 4. The event is free for Fairborn residents. Those who wish to attend the screening must register on the city of Fairborn’s website. Registration is required for each vehicle.
More info: Website
🎬Opening Night of the 21st Annual Dayton Jewish Film Festival
Where: Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton
When: Tuesday, June 8. The event begins at 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at 9 p.m.
Cost: $18 per car
Details: The Jewish Cultural Center’s 21st Annual Dayton Jewish Film Festival is being kicked off with a showing of the award-winning documentary “Picture of His Life.” DJ Butch Brown will perform at 7 p.m. In addition to the Dixie Twin Drive-In’s concessions, guests will also be able to purchase sweets from the Graeter’s Ice Cream truck and purchase an Israeli box dinner for $18 from the Jewish Cultural Center’s website in advance of the event.
More info: Website
🎬Encore Drive-In Nights Presents Florida Georgia Line & Special Guests Nelly and Chase Rice
Credit: Kevin Winter
Where: Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton; Melody 49 Drive-In, 7606 Pleasant Plain Rd., Brookville; Holiday Auto Theatre, 1816 Old Oxford Rd., Hamilton; Sidney Auto Vue Drive-In Theatre, 1409 4th Ave., Sidney; and The Starlite Drive-In, 2255 State Route Ohio-125, Amelia
When: Saturday, June 12. Showtimes vary based upon location.
Cost: $79 per carload of up to six people.
Details: Multiple drive-in theaters across the Miami Valley will show a live, never-before-seen concert recorded by country group Florida Georgia Line. Special guests Nelly and Chase Rice will also perform in the recorded concert. Tickets are $79 per carload of up to six people and can be purchased by visiting Tixr’s website.
More info: Website
🎬Drive-In Theater Tour with Skillet, Jordan Feliz & Colton Dixon
Where: Dixie Twin Drive-In, 6201 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton and The Starlite Drive-In, 2255 State Route Ohio-125, Amelia
When: Thursday, June 17 at The Starlite Drive-In and Tuesday, June 22 at the Dixie Twin Drive-In. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at dusk.
Cost: $88 to $175 per carload of up to six people.
Details: Rock band Skillet, along with special guests Jordan Feliz and Colton Dixon, will perform live at the Dixie Twin Drive-In and The Starlite Drive-In. Tickets vary depending upon location of car, and can be purchased by visiting Etix’s website.
More info: Dixie Twin Drive-In event page | The Starlite Drive-In event page