Fleurs de Fête, on hold for another year, offers at-home wine and beer tasting options

“The aficionados there have put together these packages with some really fun varieties for people to take home,” Kress said. “If folks feel comfortable getting together in small groups in their homes, then we think there is enough wine there to make a little party.”

The proceeds will benefit Dayton History and its mission, which the organization describes as “to inspire generations by connecting them with the people, places, and events that changed Dayton and the world.”

Fleurs de Fête At-Home package choices can be ordered here.

Fleurs Connoisseur Package $175 ($210 value)

· Includes four specially-curated wines: Bella Union Cabernet, Nickel & Nickel Chardonnay, Bibi Graetz Casamatta Rouge, and Cakebread Sauvignon Blanc

· Fleurs de Fête Neoprene Wine Bag

· Two Fleurs de Fête wine glasses

· Two delicious wine themed cookies from D.Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC

· Ghyslain Petite Chocolate Champagne Bottle

Fleurs Enthusiast Package $125 ($145 value)

· Includes four specially-curated wines: Montes Groth Sauvignon Blanc, Groth Cabernet, Chap Belleruche Rosé, and Pey La Tour

· Fleurs de Fête wine stopper

· Two Fleurs de Fête wine glasses

· Two delicious wine themed cookies from D.Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC

· Ghyslain Petite Chocolate Champagne Bottle

Fleurs Fan Package $85 ($90+ value)

· Includes four specially-curated wines: Montes Malbec, Norton Sauvignon Blanc, Chiarlo Barbera, and Kith & Kin Cabernet Sauvignon

· Fleurs de Fête wine stopper

· Two delicious wine themed cookies from D.Sweets, Cookies & Gifts, LLC

Fleurs Craft Beer Package $40 ($45+ value)

· Includes a variety of 12 refreshing beers and beverages: Breckenridge Juice Drop, Cutwater Tequila Margarita, Deschutes Fresh Haze IPA, Dogfish Head Hazy O, Goose Island 312 Lemon Shandy, Mother Stewart’s Disco Dancer, Platform Juiced Shandy Blood Orange Passion Fruit, Rhinegeist Cloud Harvest #5 - Aitutaki, Sam Adams Wicked Easy, Taft’s Key Lime Nellie’s, and two (2) bottles of Stella Artois

· Two Stella Artois Chalices

· Fleurs de Fête Tote Bag

Quantities are limited and must be ordered by Friday, May 14.

Packages will be available to pick up at Carillon Historical Park, 1000 Carillon Blvd,, beginning Saturday, May 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, May 23 from noon to 5 p.m.