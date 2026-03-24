Fraze Pavilion in Kettering seeks local musicians for 2026 season

“Fraze has a long history of hosting a variety of events. Our lineups have always focused on a mix, from free community to tribute to national touring acts,” said Breck Jordan, Ticket Office & Merchandise Manager of Fraze Pavilion.

Jordan pointed to the venue’s production and marketing capabilities as advantages for local artists: “Because we bring a high level of production value, marketing and 35 years of experience, we believe that expertise can help local artists grow and expand their audiences.”

For many local musicians, landing a spot at the Fraze has long felt out of reach, given the venue’s focus on established touring acts and large productions. That’s led to a common question: How do I actually get booked?

The new submission form is designed to streamline the process, giving artists one place to submit media kits, performance history and contact information.

The response was immediate — hundreds of local musicians and fans shared links to bands they’d like to see on the Fraze stage. The volume of responses underscored the level of interest among area performers looking for opportunities to play the venue.

Supporting the local community has long been part of Fraze Pavilion’s approach, with free festivals and events throughout the summer alongside all-star acts and tribute concerts. Providing a space for regional bands to gain exposure remains central to that effort.

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For those interested in applying, the Fraze is seeking artists with talent, charisma and established regional followings.

The push comes alongside a schedule featuring national and touring acts, including Harry Connick Jr., Micky Dolenz, Anne Wilson and Warrant, highlighting the balance between large-scale performances and local opportunities this season.

Dayton’s music scene has long been recognized for its contributions to genres across the board.

“I believe that Dayton has a very storied history of influencing the national music scene,” Jordan said. “I mean, just take a look around. We have influence in Dayton, from funk music to the alt-rock scene, and every genre in between. It’s undeniable. So the Dayton area, along with Fraze Pavilion, is going to continue to lead in that space.”

Brandon Berry covers the music and arts scene in Dayton and Southwest Ohio. Reach him at branberry100@gmail.com.

More info: Artists and bands interested in future performance opportunities can apply at fraze.com/news/artist-band-submissions.