Music, food, dancing! Lebanese Festival back in full force this weekend

- Beef Shawarma: Thinly sliced marinated steak, grilled with onions and tomatoes, topped with lettuce and tomatoes and wrapped in pita bread. ($8 for a sandwich, $13 for a dinner platter, $6 for the meat only).

- Falafel Platter: Patties of ground chickpeas and fava beans with parsley and sesame seeds, fried in 100 percent vegetable oil and topped with Taratora. ($8 for a sandwich, $13 for a dinner platter, $5 for three patties).

- Hummus dip and pita bread: Dip made with ground chickpeas mixed with garlic, tahini and lemon juice. Served with a loaf of pita bread. ($5)

- Stuffed grape leaves: Vegetarian stuffing of seasoned rice, parsley and tomatoes rolled into a tender grape leaf. ($5).

- Rice and Lubyi: Green beans with tomato sauce. ($5)

- Baklawa: Filo dough with walnuts. ($5 for two pieces)

Each platter comes with a small container of sauce, one loaf of pita bread, rice and Lubyi. Soda, water and beer are also available for purchase.

Live music and dancing will be provided by Shimmy Cats, Mystical Motion, Troupe Roja and more. A full entertainment schedule can be found by visiting the Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival’s Facebook page.

In particular, the Sunday, Aug. 29 activities will kick off with a Maronite Mass at 10 a.m.

The festival is free and will take place on Friday, Aug. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Caption The Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival will be held at St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church from Friday, Aug. 27 to Sunday, Aug. 29. The three-day event features rides, music, dancing and Lebanese food. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

HOW TO GO

What: Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival

Where: St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church, 5915 Springboro Pike, Miami Twp.

When: Friday, Aug. 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 28 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free, with the cost of fare

More info: Website | Facebook