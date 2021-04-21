New drive-in movie series downtown presents ‘The Goonies’ and more

Top of the Market will run the concession stands during the events. Additional details are forthcoming regarding what sort of snacks will be available.

Cars will be staggered throughout the parking lot in order to follow social distancing guidelines. Guests are also encouraged to remain in their vehicles throughout the event, though they are also permitted to enjoy the movie outside of their cars as long as they are sitting directly in front of their vehicles. The sound from the movies will be broadcast through the car radio.

Liftoff Entertainment hopes to use its large portable screen to host more drive-in events in the future.

HOW TO GO

What: Liftoff Entertainment’s Wheels and Reels Drive-In Theater Experience

Where: Top of the Market Banquet Center, 32 Webster St., Dayton

When: Thursday, April 29 at 8:45 p.m., Thursday, May 6 at 8:45 p.m. and Thursday, May 13 at 9 p.m. The parking lot opens at 7:30 p.m.

More info: Website | Facebook