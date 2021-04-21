New drive-in movie series downtown presents ‘The Goonies’ and more

A local entertainment company is celebrating the arrival of warmer weather with a drive-in movie series.
Liftoff Entertainment will host a Wheels and Reels Drive-In Theater Experience on Thursday, April 29, Thursday, May 6 and Thursday, May 13. The drive-in experience will take place at Top of the Market Banquet Center, 32 Webster St., Dayton.
The entertainment company will screen “The Goonies” on Thursday, April 29 at 8:45 p.m., “Back to the Future” on Thursday, May 6 at 8:45 p.m., and “Jurassic Park” on Thursday, May 13 at 9 p.m.. The parking lot will open each night at 7:30 p.m.
Pricing is per carload and is $30 for a general admission parking space and $40 for a “premium viewing” parking space. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Liftoff Entertainment’s website.
Credit: Liftoff Entertainment
Top of the Market will run the concession stands during the events. Additional details are forthcoming regarding what sort of snacks will be available.
Cars will be staggered throughout the parking lot in order to follow social distancing guidelines. Guests are also encouraged to remain in their vehicles throughout the event, though they are also permitted to enjoy the movie outside of their cars as long as they are sitting directly in front of their vehicles. The sound from the movies will be broadcast through the car radio.
Liftoff Entertainment hopes to use its large portable screen to host more drive-in events in the future.
HOW TO GO
What: Liftoff Entertainment’s Wheels and Reels Drive-In Theater Experience
Where: Top of the Market Banquet Center, 32 Webster St., Dayton
When: Thursday, April 29 at 8:45 p.m., Thursday, May 6 at 8:45 p.m. and Thursday, May 13 at 9 p.m. The parking lot opens at 7:30 p.m.