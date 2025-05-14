New Springfield Symphony Chorale director set for season finale

Wilson, who has around 35 years of experience, replaces Basil Fett, who retired as chorale director in 2023 after 17 years in the position. Wilson recently retired after a 34-year career at Vandalia-Butler City Schools where he was the Butler High choir director, worked for more than 30 years as part-time music director for various churches and for five years as assistant director of the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra Chorus.

“I am delighted that Kevin Wilson joined our staff,” said SSO music director and conductor Peter Stafford Wilson in a release. “He brings vast knowledge and experience to our efforts, and I know that great music is in store with Kevin at the helm of the Chorale.”

The announcement received positive feedback on social media, which has made Wilson eager to begin.

“I knew they had a great track record in Springfield. We have a good energy flowing already,” he said.

A Fairborn native and resident who graduated from Fairborn High School and Wright State University, it seemed Wilson was made for this position and not just based on his professional credentials.

He was Fett’s student teacher at Wayne High School and has helped rehearse the Chorale. He’d been looking for a chorale director position and when the official posting opened, he jumped at it.

“I’m a familiar face and familiar with their style. You could say I was a protégé of Basil’s,” said Wilson.

Wilson also has Springfield ties as his dad worked for years in manufacturing here and later at Klosterman Baking Co.

The Chorale, which has been a part of the SSO since its first performance in 1944, has around 80 members, a number Wilson would like to maintain at least or better yet build on in coming years.

He also participates in other forms of music, playing in what he calls a “geezer rock band” called Bad Optics, a joke on the members’ eyesight, and plays drums at various events including musicals.

Some community members may have seen Wilson perform already as he drummed for the Summer Arts Festival’s Broadway in the Park presentation, “The Last Pirates of the Vast Golden Treasure” in 2024.

Wilson said the rehearsals leading up to Saturday’s concert have gone well.

“Coming in, I didn’t know what to expect, but I’m very happy with the sounds and have had positive feedback,” he said.

The Chorale will perform Sir John Rutter’s ‘Gloria’ and Igor Stravinsky’s ‘Symphony of Psalms.’ Wilson called them diverse pieces.

“‘Gloria’ is a well-known piece, very bright and majestic and accessible to the casual listener. The harmonies of ‘Symphony of Psalms’ are unexpected to the casual listener and much different,” he said.

Wilson is also looking forward to the Chorale singing in next year’s SSO season in which they’ll take on a Mozart piece.

HOW TO GO

Tickets are still available for Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. performance. For more information, go to www.springfieldsym.org.