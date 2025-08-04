Party at the Plaza will celebrate Dayton Dragons with food, games, music Friday at Day Air Ballpark

Breaking: Ohio law to force libraries, public buildings to remove tampons from men’s restrooms

The Water Street District will host its final Party at the Plaza of the year Friday at Day Air Ballpark before the Dayton Dragons face the Lake County Captains.

Featuring food trucks, games and more, the free event will take place from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

iHeart Radio’s Jeff Stevens will serve as host, introducing live music and skits performed by Dayton Dragons mascots Heater, Gem, Blaze, Princess Jade and Roofman.

Heater, the Dayton Dragons mascot, entertains fans outside Day Air Ballpark Tuesday, March 25, 2025. STAFF

Multiple organizations from across the area are set to participate, including Square One Salon, Base Camp, Winans Coffee & Chocolate and new Water Street District entertainment venue PINS Mechanical.

In addition to yard games and inflatables, Party at the Plaza will also feature a raffle, which guests can enter by visiting the Water Street District booth. Participants have a chance to win various prizes, including Dayton Dragons merch.

Food trucks will also be set up near the event as well as a beer truck from Heidelberg Distributing.

The Dayton Dragons game is scheduled to begin at approximately 7:05 p.m.

How to go

What: Water Street District presents Party at the Plaza

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 8

Where: Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

More info: milb.com

