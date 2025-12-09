Point of Grace, Jason Gray to bring ‘Comfort & Joy’ Christmas Tour to Centerville

The 2025 tour features classic carols, holiday favorites, fireside-style stories shared from an onstage couch, and a reimagining of the group’s second Christmas release “Winter Wonderland,” which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Jason Gray performs throughout the show as a featured artist.

Point of Grace will bring the “Comfort & Joy” tour to the Sinclair Community College Centerville Campus on Dec. 14, in a concert organized by Faith and Friends Radio. The evening promises an inspirational blend of music and message.

A trio since 2008, Point of Grace is the definition of vocal chemistry. Shelley Breen, Denise Jones and Leigh Cappillino seamlessly trade harmony parts — soprano, alto and lead — with each singer stepping forward at different moments. As Cappillino jokes, depending on whose father you ask, his daughter is the lead singer.

“What is significant and is a great asset for us is that none of us want to be a soloist,” Cappillino said. “We’ve been doing this for 34 years, and as we’ve gotten older, what is so fantastic is you just aren’t responsible to carry the show. You get two other people to lean on, so the harmonies coexist together. Not one is greater than the other.”

Last year, the group celebrated the 25th anniversary of “A Christmas Story,” its first Christmas album and fifth release overall. Its second Christmas album, “Winter Wonderland,” blends classic holiday tunes with faith-centered selections, connecting with both secular and non-secular audiences.

After singing many of these songs hundreds of times, there are moments when autopilot might kick in, or when a spontaneous detour brings a fresh spark to the room. Cappillino says celebrating the milestones during the holiday season helps keep everything feeling new.

“Christmas is so timeless,” she said. “I think what makes it feel so warm and fuzzy is because it’s a nod to what we did in our young years. Everybody’s heart and mind is a little more intentional during the season. Maybe we just have more space in our heart for the music and the Christmas message. It served our childhood, maybe, and hopefully our adulthood as well.”

When Point of Grace sat down to write “Comfort & Joy,” the trio reflected on how crowded December calendars can become. They hoped listeners would leave the concert — and the new song — with a renewed sense of joy, and in that joy, a sense of comfort.

“Christmas, for some people, is tough,” Cappillino said. “We want to bring that hope to the people that may need a nice, warm hug from the Lord and the hope of the season, as well. It’s a message that goes beyond the evening, and it’s a message that can make Christmas super, super special.”

HOW TO GO

What: Point of Grace “Comfort & Joy” Tour with Jason Gray

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Sinclair Community College Centerville Campus, 5800 Clyo Rd., Centerville

Cost: $29-$58

Tickets: faithandfriendsradio.com