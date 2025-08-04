Sing Dayton at Dayton Arcade a sing-along with food, drinks

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Focused on creating a “fun-filled evening of singing, connection and harmony,” the experience is open to guests of all ages and singing experience.

With guidance from a skilled music director, guests will each learn vocal parts to a popular song and access to sheet music and piano accompaniment.

The event will also feature light snacks. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase as well.

How to go

What: Sing Dayton

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 19

Location: The Tank of the Dayton Arcade, 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton

More info: bachsocietyofdayton.org