Sing Dayton at Dayton Arcade a sing-along with food, drinks

Seasoned vocalists and casual singers will join forces at the Bach Society of Dayton and Culture Work’s upcoming sing-along event.
Slated Aug. 19, Sing Dayton will happen at The Tank, located within the basement of the Dayton Arcade.
Focused on creating a “fun-filled evening of singing, connection and harmony,” the experience is open to guests of all ages and singing experience.
With guidance from a skilled music director, guests will each learn vocal parts to a popular song and access to sheet music and piano accompaniment.
The event will also feature light snacks. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase as well.
How to go
What: Sing Dayton
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 19
Location: The Tank of the Dayton Arcade, 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton
More info: bachsocietyofdayton.org
