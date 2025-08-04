Breaking: Kettering mayor Lehner to end nearly three decades of elected office

Sing Dayton at Dayton Arcade a sing-along with food, drinks

The Tank - Inspired by CenterPoint Energy, a round event space and theater located in the Dayton Arcade’s basement. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Arts & Entertainment
47 minutes ago
Seasoned vocalists and casual singers will join forces at the Bach Society of Dayton and Culture Work’s upcoming sing-along event.

Slated Aug. 19, Sing Dayton will happen at The Tank, located within the basement of the Dayton Arcade.

Members of The Bach Society of Dayton. CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Focused on creating a “fun-filled evening of singing, connection and harmony,” the experience is open to guests of all ages and singing experience.

With guidance from a skilled music director, guests will each learn vocal parts to a popular song and access to sheet music and piano accompaniment.

The event will also feature light snacks. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase as well.

How to go

What: Sing Dayton

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 19

Location: The Tank of the Dayton Arcade, 35 W. Fourth St., Dayton

More info: bachsocietyofdayton.org

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.