Southwestern Ohio Blues Hall of Fame honors regional musicians

It started earlier this year after a celebration of life at the Phone Booth Lounge for a music superfan, Carol Ross. Bassist Martin Romie sat at the Kettering bar, talking with owner Geoff Bock. Surveying the turnout for the event, which featured some of the area’s biggest blues acts, the two said that the celebration felt enriching, but wished Carol was there to see it.

The celebration of life inspired Romie and Bock to honor living musicians. In June, they formed the Gem City Blues Alliance, which led to the Southwestern Ohio Blues Hall of Fame: a burgeoning assembly of notable local and regional blues players.

On the second Sunday of every month, the GCBA hosts induction ceremonies at the Phone Booth Lounge. There have been nine inductees into the Southwestern Ohio Blues Hall of Fame so far, including Gilly’s co-founder Jerry Gillotti, Shakin’ Dave Hussong, the 37-year host of Hall of Fame Blues on WYSO, and Joseph “Jose” Higgins, co-founder of the Dayton Blues Festival.

The next induction ceremony will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 14, which will recognize Gary “Guitar” Williams. His band, the Westside Players, will be performing. Admission is free.

The Nite Owl Blues Band, which Romie started in 2019, has been the constant opener for the events. The consummate blues band kicks it off, then takes a short break before the induction ceremony — involving guest speakers and anyone who wants to get up and say a few words.

“That’s turned into my favorite part of the event,” Romie said. “I’m learning stuff about people I’ve played with and worked with for like 30 years. Some that are no longer with us anymore. So we tell their stories.”

The musicians or their families are presented with a Southwestern Ohio Blues Hall of Fame plaque; the Phone Booth Lounge also gets one. Bock designated a wall at the bar for current inductees.

When the Gem City Blues Alliance started the project, Romie made a list of 40 potential names, a mix of those deceased and alive, and he continues to add more. Every month, the group checks names off the evolving list of nominees.

Gary “Guitar” Williams has been a staple of the Ohio blues scene for over four decades. Like so many, the music bug hit him when he first saw The Beatles on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

His musical resume is far too storied to go into here, but over the years Williams played alongside Phil Guy (Buddy’s brother), Ohio Players’ Clarence Satchell, Lefty Dizz, Luther Allison, Bobby “Blue” Bland, Snapper Mitchum and many more.

For years, Mitchum hosted a jam night at the former Nite Owl, now Blind Bob’s. Williams was a part of the house band there. He eventually started his own band. While he mainly deals in the blues, he also throws in R&B and rock ‘n’ roll from time to time.

The blues is the bedrock of most music. It’s easy to forget as genres evolve further from that original sound. Recognizing the regional players who’ve contributed to the scene not only pays homage to them individually, but also to what they’ve accomplished collectively.

The Gem City Blues Alliance honors artists in the greater Dayton, Middletown and Cincinnati areas. Other organizations — Cincy Blues Society, Columbus Blues Alliance and Cleveland Blues Society — have also highlighted unsung heroes who’ve significantly contributed to Ohio’s blues scenes.

“We were looking for something a little more special and this is where we landed,” Romie said. “It becomes a day of recall and recognition and celebration of life. It becomes a reminder, even if it’s only for one day. Some people carry that for a while. I still carry some of those stories I’ve heard.”

