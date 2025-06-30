Speedway in Beavercreek gets makeover inspired by ‘Jurassic World: Rebirth’

The collaboration begins with the station’s exterior, which has been wrapped in large murals, each featuring dinosaurs from the film. This includes the dilophosaurus, quetzalcoatlus and the famous tyrannosaurus rex.

Credit: Alex Cutler Credit: Alex Cutler

Each pump is also themed to the film, making it look like a fueling station housed at a scientific research facility. The steel structure above the pumps is also disguised as a skyline from the film’s jungle setting.

Inside the building, guests are surrounded by various Jurassic World-themed decorations and advertisements, with each of the store’s shelves adorned with scenes from the upcoming film. A window at the back of the store is even decorated with a velociraptor, slightly transparent so guests can see the drinks behind it.

The store’s alcoholic beverage area received special attention, as it now features a large sign warning guests before entry.

Credit: Alex Cutler Credit: Alex Cutler

Speedway also gave several of its food and beverage items Jurassic World-themed makeovers for the event. This includes its cakebites, which are now titled “T-Rex Party” and “Raptor Vanilla Swirl.” The store has also started selling packs of “Gummi Dinosaurs,” featuring various dinos from the movie.

Two flavors of the famous Slurpee drink also received prehistoric rethemes. The logo for “Mission: Colossal Cherry” features the flying quetzalcoatlus while “Mission: Deep Blue” is marketed with the deep sea Mosasaurus. Guests can also pick up special cups featuring the animals, as well as commemorative straws.

Credit: Alex Cutler Credit: Alex Cutler

The store is also full of Jurassic World merchandise, including bottled drinks, candy and pairs of sunglasses.

To kick off the collaboration, Speedway hosted a special event last week. There, guests could receive free merch commemorating the crossover, with attendees given the choice of a poster, T-shirt or hat.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

More free merchandise was available outside the store from booths operated by Monster Energy and Budweiser.

Guests could also take a photo with a standee making it seem like they are being chased by the D. Rex, a new creature created for the film.

The event also featured a replica of the Ford Explorer featured in the first “Jurassic Park” film, owned by a local Hamilton resident.

Credit: Alex Cutler Credit: Alex Cutler

The vehicle was faithfully recreated, even featuring the interactive display from the movie. Additionally, recreations of other items from the film were on display, such as Dennis Nedry’s can of shaving cream and John Hammond’s amber-topped cane.

While the free merchandise and photo opportunities were a one-day affair, the Jurassic World takeover will be featured at the store until July 6.

HOW TO GO

What: Speedway Jurassic World Takeover

When: Through July 6

Location: 3991 Indian Ripple Road, Beavercreek

More info: franchise.7-eleven.com