‘Summer in the City’ guide highlights events in the Dayton area

Arts & Entertainment
By
1 hour ago
The Downtown Dayton Partnership has released this year’s “Summer in the City” guide, which showcases many of the events and activities taking place this summer in Dayton.

At Courthouse Square, lunch time hangout spot Curio will be open noon-2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Several food trucks will be stationed throughout the area, and guests can participate in free activities such as trivia and live music. Curio will also host special themed nights 4:30-6:30 p.m. June 26 and July 24.

Hosted by the Downtown Dayton Partnership, the Downtown Dayton Housing Tour happened on Saturday, May 11, 2024. Featured activities included the debut of Curio at Courthouse Square (a shipping container turned entertainment hub), Dayton Urban Sketchers, a performance by The Human Race Theatre Company, a 1928 Jesse Vincent Speedster on display from America’s Packard Museum and live music. Locations featured in this gallery include the Mansion on Monument (short term rental & wine retail), Patterson Lofts at The Livery (under construction) and The 503 (now leasing). TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

icon to expand image

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Dayton’s diverse community of artists will be celebrated Aug. 2 at the Art in the City event. This festival will feature a juried art show, hands-on activities, live performances and more. There will also be a market filled with local vendors selling their creations.

The guide also features a calendar with dozens of events from businesses across the Dayton area, including the Dayton Metro Library, the Five Rivers MetroParks, Dayton Live and more.

“Summer in the City” also coincides with the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s Summer Passport Program, where participants can pick up a passport at select locations and fill it with stamps collected from various Dayton establishments. After getting 16 stamps, the booklets can be turned back in for prizes.

ExploreMore info: Summer Passport in Dayton: 70 local businesses participating

For more information and to check out the guide, visit downtowndayton.org.

