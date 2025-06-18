‘Summer in the City’ guide highlights events in the Dayton area

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Dayton’s diverse community of artists will be celebrated Aug. 2 at the Art in the City event. This festival will feature a juried art show, hands-on activities, live performances and more. There will also be a market filled with local vendors selling their creations.

The guide also features a calendar with dozens of events from businesses across the Dayton area, including the Dayton Metro Library, the Five Rivers MetroParks, Dayton Live and more.

“Summer in the City” also coincides with the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s Summer Passport Program, where participants can pick up a passport at select locations and fill it with stamps collected from various Dayton establishments. After getting 16 stamps, the booklets can be turned back in for prizes.

For more information and to check out the guide, visit downtowndayton.org.