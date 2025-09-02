The Brightside unveils 2025-2026 season: What’s on the schedule

The venue will host From Dayton with Funk on Sept. 18, a special fundraiser for PBS honoring the city’s legendary funk legacy through film and live performances. Dayton bands Luv Locs Experiment, MelinaMarie, and Freakquency will pay tribute to original Dayton funk bands, as well as blend in their originals.

Season highlights include the return of the acclaimed Talking Heads tribute This Must Be the Party on Oct. 10, featuring special guests The Nth Power from Brooklyn, New York. The venue will host several other tributes throughout the season, celebrating the music of Taylor Swift, Linda Ronstadt, Tom Petty, and Bob Marley.

“One of our favorite shows to host is when we get to bring Dayton rock stars back to their hometown,” said Brightside music booker Libby Ballengee.

Dayton native Andy Gabbard, a touring member of The Black Keys, will return Dec. 13 with his original band.

Last season, The Brightside hosted Dayton exports Brainiac, Guided By Voices, Hawthorne Heights and Kim Deal.

Other returning favorites this season include Scythian, Ellis Paul, Ekoostik Hookah, Eric Jerardi, Noah Wotherspoon and iHeart Media’s Concert for a Cure.

The Brightside also continues its commitment to emerging talent through the annual Dayton Battle of the Bands, as well as spotlight events like School of Rock, where young musicians take the stage in a full-scale concert experience.

The venue offers a robust calendar of non-music events, including monthly Dayton Silent Disco dance nights, with a special NYE party; monthly Story Slam Dayton community storytelling events; regular Dayton Dinner Theater movie parties; a mix of Dayton Food Truck Rallies and alternative holiday markets; and a rotating lineup of yoga, sound baths and wellness events.

“There are a few shows we aren’t able to announce quite yet, and we’re constantly adding more events to the calendar,” Ballengee said. “We have a much longer season than the outdoor pavilions, so this is just our initial announcement. Keep checking our website and social media for new announcements.”

Since opening its doors in 2019, just months before the pandemic, The Brightside has grown into a cornerstone of Dayton’s music scene. Its resilience and independent spirit have made it a vital platform for artists across genres, from up-and-coming talent to nationally-known names.

Additional spring performances will be announced throughout the season to keep the calendar fresh and aligned with touring schedules.

The Brightside’s 2025-2026 season includes:

SEPTEMBER

Friday, Sept. 5

Dayton Music Fest — featuring crabswithoutlegs, Socks, and Illwin

Thursday, Sept. 18

From Dayton With Funk — a benefit for PBS featuring Luv Locz Experiment, MelinaMarie, and Freakquency

Friday, Sept. 19

King Kyote — an Americana band from Maine making its Dayton (and Ohio) debut

Sunday, Sept. 21

Pickle Fest — Dayton Food Truck Rally

Wednesday, Sept. 24

Story Slam Dayton season starts

Friday, Sept. 26

Dayton Silent Disco

OCTOBER

Saturday, Oct. 4

No Map, Just Music: A Tribute to Linda Ronstadt

Wednesday, Oct. 8

Balance & Bliss Yoga Event, with live music

Friday, Oct. 10

This Must Be the Party — A Talking Heads Tribute with special guests, The Nth Power

Wednesday, Oct. 15

MIX 107.7’s Concert For A Cure, benefitting the Noble Circle Project

Thursday, Oct. 23

An Evening with Ellis Paul — an American singer-songwriter and folk musician

Wednesday, Oct. 29

Dayton Dinner Theater season starts with screening of “Labyrinth”

Thursday, Oct. 30

Flicker // Fade — an EMO tribute show

NOVEMBER

Sunday, Nov. 2

Cheese Fest — Dayton Food Truck Rally

Friday, Nov. 7

Casino Night — A Breast Wishes Fundraiser

Thursday, Nov. 13

Rap Campp

Friday, Nov. 14

Mycota & Harpoetic

Sunday, Nov. 16

Alternative Night Market, with EDM music

Thursday, Nov. 20

Eric Jerardi & Noah Wotherspoon Blues Night

Friday, Nov. 21

Mom Dance Night with KimL

Wednesday, Nov. 26

Dayton Silent Disco

DECEMBER

Wednesday, Dec. 3

Richard Smith & Jim McCutcheon, guitar virtuosos

Friday, Dec. 12

ekoostik hookah & Subterranean — renowned Ohio jam bands

Saturday, Dec. 13

Andy Gabbard & Band

Thursday, Dec. 18

It’s a crabs Christmas, featuring crabswithoutlegs and Dairy Family

Saturday, Dec. 19

The Taylor Party! — a Taylor Swift-inspired dance party

Wednesday, Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve Silent Disco

JANUARY

Thursday, Jan. 15

Dayton Battle of the Bands starts

Saturday, Jan. 17

School of Rock Beavercreek — featuring the music of Green Day, ‘90s alternative, Heart, Black Sabbath, and best of the 2010s

Friday, Jan. 23

A Hip Hop showcase

FEBRUARY

Friday, Feb. 6

Bob Marley birthday party — featuring Luv Locz Experiment

Monday, Feb. 21

Rubi Goes to the Movies

MARCH

Friday, March 6

St. Patrick’s Day pre-party with Scythian

Saturday, March 7

Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale

Saturday, March 28

The Petty Thieves — a Tom Petty tribute

APRIL

Thursday, April 23

Mick Montgomery birthday concert

The Brightside Music & Event Venue is located at 905 E. 3rd St., Dayton. For ticket information and additional announcements for the 2025-2026 season, visit thebrightsidedayton.com.

Brandon Berry covers the music and arts scene in Dayton and Southwest Ohio, spotlighting local musicians, underground and touring bands, cultural events, fringe phenomena and creative spaces. Reach him at branberry100@gmail.com.