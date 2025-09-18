‘The Conjuring’ experience opens at Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt this weekend

Coinciding with the box office success of “The Conjuring: Last Rites,” Kings Island will open a brand-new experience at this year’s Halloween Haunt event based on the popular horror movie franchise.
“The Conjuring: Beyond Fear” is an upcharge attraction, costing an extra $15-$25 per entry depending on the night. There will also be limited availability.
The new Haunted Attractions Pass, now required to enter any of Halloween Haunt’s scare mazes, does not include admission for this experience. However, those with a Haunted Attractions Express Pass will receive one free ticket.
The attraction begins with guests stepping into the role of paranormal investigators recruited by series’ protagonists Ed and Lorraine Warren. As they navigate through famous locations from the films, visitors will interact with actors and take part in various challenges.
Annabelle, one of the franchise’s most popular characters, will play a major role in “The Conjuring: Beyond Fear,” as guests have to return the haunted doll to her secure box. Other spirits from the franchise, such as The Nun and The Crooked Man, will also appear.
Due to the mature nature of this approximately 20 minute attraction, it is only recommended for those age 13 and older.
Kings Island will also be selling a collection of drinks themed after “The Conjuring” series, in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic varieties. This special menu includes items such as Missing Annabelle, Bathsheba’s Bevvy and Crooked Man Smash.
HOW TO GO
What: Kings Island Halloween Haunt
When: Select nights Sept. 19 through Nov. 1
Location: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason
More info: visitkingsisland.com
