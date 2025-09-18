‘The Conjuring’ experience opens at Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt this weekend

The new Haunted Attractions Pass, now required to enter any of Halloween Haunt’s scare mazes, does not include admission for this experience. However, those with a Haunted Attractions Express Pass will receive one free ticket.

The attraction begins with guests stepping into the role of paranormal investigators recruited by series’ protagonists Ed and Lorraine Warren. As they navigate through famous locations from the films, visitors will interact with actors and take part in various challenges.

Annabelle, one of the franchise’s most popular characters, will play a major role in “The Conjuring: Beyond Fear,” as guests have to return the haunted doll to her secure box. Other spirits from the franchise, such as The Nun and The Crooked Man, will also appear.

Due to the mature nature of this approximately 20 minute attraction, it is only recommended for those age 13 and older.

Kings Island will also be selling a collection of drinks themed after “The Conjuring” series, in both alcoholic and non-alcoholic varieties. This special menu includes items such as Missing Annabelle, Bathsheba’s Bevvy and Crooked Man Smash.

